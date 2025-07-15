Suki Waterhouse reveals why she hasn’t been active on social media

Los Angeles, July 15 (IANS) Actress-singer Suki Waterhouse recently had a painful experience. The actress hasn’t been very active on X, formerly Twitter, over the last few months. Sharing the unique reason behind her disappearance from X, the actress revealed that she wasn’t keeping well, and even had to visit the hospital.

“‘Suki you never tweet anymore’ have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you”, she wrote on the platform.

The post featured two photos, including Waterhouse lying in a hospital bed in a gown and with what appeared to be a cannula in her arm, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The selfie also showed Waterhouse wearing a hospital wristband, white earphones and a vape lying on her chest. The second photo saw the artist posing beneath green foliage and a giant disco ball while wearing a pair of tight, dark green pants.

As per ‘People’, the snap appeared to have been during the singer’s Sparklemuffin Tour in North America, which she embarked on in September 2024 and wrapped in December to celebrate the release of her second studio album, ‘Memoir of a Sparklemuffin’.

Shortly before the tour, the ‘Dream Woman’ singer also opened for Taylor Swift on one of her Eras Tour stops in her hometown of London. Waterhouse's tour was followed by three-night residency at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles in March. According to the Mayo Clinic, an "inguinal hernia occurs when tissue, such as part of the intestine, protrudes through a weak spot in the abdominal muscles. The resulting bulge can be painful, especially when you cough, bend over or lift a heavy object”.

Waterhouse’s hospital trip comes after she welcomed her first child into the world with her fiance Robert Pattinson in March 2024.

