MP: PM Modi to perform bhoomi-pujan of PM Mitra Park in Dhar on Aug 25

Bhopal, Aug 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform bhoomi-pujan of the country’s first 'PM MITRA Park' in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district during his visit to the state on August 25, Chief Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

Chairing a review meeting in view of PM Modi's visit to Dhar, Chief Minister Yadav called for micro-planning of the entire event and factual dissemination of information to citizens about the employment-based industries and their benefits.

At the venue, a waterproof dome will be set up, featuring a stage for VVIPs, adequate seating arrangements, drinking water facilities, and well-organised logistics. He emphasised convenient access routes, including alternate roads and necessary repairs.

Chief Minister instructed the commissioners of Indore and Ujjain divisions, along with all district collectors, to work in close coordination to ensure better arrangements. He reviewed preparations via video conferencing.

"While other states are still in the initial preparation stages for their PM MITRA Parks, Madhya Pradesh will already be holding the groundbreaking ceremony on August 25," Yadav said, adding that it has been made possible through continuous coordination with the Central government.

The PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park to be set up in Dhar will be a key step in making India a global textile powerhouse.

Spread over more than 2,158 acres with an investment exceeding Rs. 2,000 crore, it aims to become a textile hub through state-of-the-art infrastructure, sustainable development and strategic policy support.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister also emphasised that once completed, the PM MITRA Park will give a major boost to the development of the entire Malwa region.

The Dhar district area is poised to become the second large industrial hub after Pithampur. Developed as a greenfield project by the State Authority, it will feature modern trunk infrastructure such as stormwater drainage, water supply, waste management, sewage systems, a 220 KVA substation, SCADA-controlled utilities, well-planned street lighting, and amenities.

Chief Yadav also expressed that the project would generate three lakhs direct and indirect jobs, and Dhar's Badnawar tehsil will also become part of the Indore Metropolitan City Area, gaining access to metropolitan facilities.

