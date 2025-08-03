Suhana Khan on father SRK winning National Award: 'No one tells them like you'

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan showered her love on her dad as he was honored with his first-ever National Award during his 33-year career for Atlee's "Jawan".

'The Archies' actress claimed that no one can tell stories better than her daddy dear.

"From bedtime stories to stories that leave a mark, No one tells them like you. Congratulations, love you the most @iamsrk," proud Suhana wrote on her Instagram.

King Khan's daughter, Suhana also treated the netizens with a throwback black and white picture with her father on Instagram.

The photograph showed the little Suhana posing in her dad's arms.

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday reacted to the lovely post with red heart emojis.

Shanaya Kapoor wrote "Best" in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's better half, and Suhana's mother, Gauri Khan, also congratulated her three absolute favourites - Shah Rukh, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar as they bagged the National Award.

SRK was awarded the 'Best Actor' for his performance in "Jawan", while Rani received the 'Best Actress' title for her portrayal in "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway".

Karan Johar’s "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was also honored with the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' title.

"Three of my absolute favourites just WON big…and so did our hearts... When talent meets goodness, magic happens - So proud, and so ready to brag about them forever!," Gauri captioned the post.

Gauri also treated her Insta Fam with rare photos of King Khan, KJo, and Rani.

Humbled by the latest honor, Shah Rukh was heard saying in a video, "A National Award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating, and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise to be heard, truly heard is a blessing".

--IANS

pm/