Sudhaa Chandran recalls Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s role in her journey: ‘My first guru in films’

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actress and classical dancer Sudhaa Chandran remembered veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao as her “first guru in films.”

She recalled the significant role he played in shaping her early acting journey. Sudhaa, who made her Telugu film debut with ‘Mayuri’, directed by Singeetham, paid an emotional tribute to the filmmaker on social media. “My first guru in films... whenever I win accolades for my acting and technicalities, it’s a big thanks to you, sir,” she wrote.

Remembering how the filmmaker guided her at the beginning of her career, the ‘Kaahin Kissii Roz’ actress said she was like “wet clay” that he beautifully moulded. “I was like a wet clay so beautifully moulded by you,” she added. The actress described Singeetham as a visionary and a noble soul, remembering his ever-smiling nature and the special place he held in her life.

“It pains my heart to write this for a visionary, a noble soul, ever-smiling... my guru... Singeetham sir,” Sudhaa said.

She also fondly remembered him as the director of her first film, 'Mayuri,' which became an important milestone in her acting career.

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao passed away at the age of 95. Known for his innovative storytelling and willingness to experiment with different genres, the filmmaker directed several acclaimed films across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and other Indian languages. He directed several notable films, including ‘Raja Paarvai,' ‘Apoorva Sagodharargal,' ‘Michael Madana Kama Rajan,' ‘Kadhala Kadhala’ and ‘Little John,' among others.

His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from actors and filmmakers, who have remembered his distinctive creative vision and immense contribution to Indian cinema.

Several celebrities, including Vijay Deverakonda, Kamal Haasan, S. S. Rajamouli, Vishnu Manchu, Ravi Teja, Nani and Jr NTR, also paid tribute to Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, remembering his lasting contribution to Indian cinema and his distinctive approach to filmmaking.

--IANS

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