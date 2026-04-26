Sudesh Berry talks about his father's connection with his next 'Kaun Sahi'

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Veteran actor Sudesh Berry opened up about his father's connection to his drama, "Kaun Sahi".

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he revealed that as the train from Pakistan carrying the dead bodies of numerous Indians reached the country, his father, who was an RSS worker at the time, helped take out the bodies from the train.

Sudesh Berry told IANS, "My father was a worker with the RSS, and when the train came from Pakistan full of dead bodies, he was also amongst those who helped pick up the dead bodies from the train."

Talking about "Kaun Sahi", the movie has been produced by Dr. Pavan Todi, and co-produced by Amit Singh Raj.

The movie revolves around Mahatama Gandhi's assassination by Nathuram Godse.

Made under the direction of Manoj Singh, the project also stars Varsha Usgaonkar, Vijay Aidasani, Raj Premi, and Manoj Kabir in significant roles, along with others.

For the unversed, Sudesh Berry made his acting debut back in 1988 with the film "Khatron Ke Khiladi".

Taking his trajectory forward, he rose to fame with movies such as "Ghayal", which was released back in 1990, and as Naib Subedar Mathura Das in "Border" 1997.

Talking about his work in TV, Sudesh Berry is known for his powerful roles in "Mahabharat", "Suraag – The Clue", "Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo", and "Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki" to name just a few.

Sudesh Berry remains extremely active on social media as well.

In December last year, Sudesh Berry decided to take a trip down memory lane, recalling the time he worked with Sunny Deol on the 1996 action entertainer, "Himmat".

Uploading a still from the movie on his official social media handle, he wrote, “Himmat ke set par Sunny Deol ji ke saath guzare hue yeh pal… Ek side unki zabardast energy, doosri side humari on-screen chemistry—Har scene mein ek alag hi spark tha. Cinema ka yeh safar yaadon mein hamesha chamakta rahega.”

--IANS

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