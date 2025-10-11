Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicates special sand art installation painting to Big B on 83rd b’day

October 11, 2025 2:43 PM हिंदी

Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicates special sand art installation painting on Big B’s 83rd b’day

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik on Saturday dedicated a special sand art installation painting to Amitabh Bachchan on the megastar’s 83rd birthday.

Pattnaik turned the Puri beach in Odisha into a canvas he made a sculpture of Big B along with a film reel which had the thespian’s look from Coolie, Laawaris, Sharaabi, Mard and Faraar.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Pattnaik posted the picture along with the caption: "My special sand art installation painting, dedicated to @SrBachchan ji on his 83rd birthday — a heartfelt tribute to the Mahanayak of Indian Cinema . ‘Honoring the legacy of a legend who continues to inspire generations’.” #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan”

Patnaik’s sand art, known for its detailed craftsmanship and powerful messaging, draws visitors from across the country and beyond. He was honoured with the Padma Shri, in 2014 for his seashore sand arts.

Talking about the cinema icon, Amitabh Bachchan has worked on over 200 films. He gained the spotlight with his work in Anand, Zanjeer and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan.

His list of early blockbusters include Deewaar, Sholay, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Naseeb, Coolie, Laawaris, Silsila, Kaalia, and Mard. His acclaimed performances in Namak Haraam, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Kaala Patthar, Shaan, Yaarana, and Shakti.

After a short hiatus in the 1990s, the six National Film Award-winner, made a comeback with Mohabbatein and went on to star in successful films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baghban, Black, Sarkar, Paa, Piku, Pink, Badla, Brahmastra, and Kalki 2898 AD.

The icon, who has been conferred with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, is currently seen hosting the quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

The star was last seen in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth, who played Athiyan, a senior police officer, who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing, while investigating the murder of a teacher.

He will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan: Part 1 starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. Big B will be seen essaying the role of Jatayu.

--IANS

dc/

