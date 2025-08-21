August 21, 2025 6:25 PM हिंदी

Subroto Cup: West Bengal, Assam and Rudrapur register big wins

West Bengal, Assam and Rudrapur register big wins on a day of thrilling football action with dominant performances in the Subroto Cup in New Delhi on Thursday.

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) The Subroto Cup witnessed a day of thrilling football action with dominant performances from West Bengal, Assam, and Rudrapur, alongside tightly fought draws that showcased the competitive spirit of the tournament.

West Bengal’s Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School put in a strong display to defeat Bharti Public School (Delhi) 2-0. Neha was the star of the match, scoring a brace in the 43rd and 50th minutes to seal the win and underline Bengal’s strength in the competition.

Assam’s Betkuchi High School recorded one of the most commanding wins of the day, crushing PM Shri Govt. Mahatma Gandhi Sr. Sec. School, Andrott (Lakshadweep) 11-0. Mari, Milina, Sayasree, Muskan, and Divia were all on the scoresheet in what turned out to be a one-sided affair, confirming Assam’s intent to go deep in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Amenity Public School, Rudrapur (CBSE) turned on the style in their clash with Krida Prabodhini, Pune (Maharashtra). They registered a thumping 20-3 victory in a high-scoring contest that kept the crowd entertained from start to finish.

In other matches, the day also featured a thriller between PM Shri KV Senior School, Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) and PM Shri Tashi Namgyal Sr. Sec. School (Sikkim). Lepcha struck in the 44th minute to give Sikkim the lead, but Rina equalised for Jharkhand in the 54th minute to earn her side a point in a 1-1 draw.

Meghalaya also impressed, with Nongjri Presbyterian Secondary School beating the Government. Model Sr. Sec. School, Chandigarh 3-0. Jasmine, Mangu, and Rimika were on target, ensuring a convincing win for the North-Eastern side.

Earlier in the day, the clash between Upgraded High School, Bilaspur (Bihar), and Tripura Sports School, Badharghat (West Tripura) ended 1-1. Jashika gave Tripura the lead in the 13th minute, but Bihar’s Aradhana equalised in first-half stoppage time (30+1’) to ensure the points were shared.

Several matches ended goalless, including Mata Rukhmani Kanya Ashram (Chhattisgarh) vs. Sri Lanka School Football Association and APS Noida vs. Vidya Devi Jindal School.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

