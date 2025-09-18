September 18, 2025 10:44 PM हिंदी

Subroto Cup Junior Boys: Army Boys, Lakshadweep, ISSO rule on Day 3

Army Boys, Lakshadweep, ISSO rule on Day 3 of the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: Subroto Cup

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The Junior Boys (U-17) category of the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament continued with a lively third day, featuring big-margin wins, close contests, and thrilling draws. The matches once again highlighted the raw energy, attacking flair, and competitive edge that this tournament has come to symbolise.

Jayshree Periwal International School (ISSO) registered a win with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Rashtriya Military School (RMS). Goals from Nubaid (21’), Somneel (45’), Parakaram (60’, 65’), and Vansh (70’) sealed the result.

Government Senior Secondary School (Lakshadweep) carried forward their momentum with another powerful display, defeating The Air Force School (TAFS) 6-1. Star striker Shameel once again dazzled with four goals (29’, 41’, 46’, 50’), supported by Raiz (34’). TAFS pulled one back through Amir (18’), but an own goal by Arav (52’) sealed their fate.

North Liberty Higher Secondary School (Meghalaya) edged out Mamta Modern Senior Secondary School (Delhi) 1-0 in a tight clash, courtesy of an early strike from Lyndoh (9’).

Farook Higher Secondary School (Kerala) overcame Ram Krishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyapeeth (Chhattisgarh) 1-0, with Jasheer (25’) proving to be the match-winner.

The day’s most remarkable result came from ASC Centre, Army Boys Company, who overwhelmed Telangana Government Sports School, 18-0 in a one-sided contest. Viaphal scored a stunning seven goals (24’, 26’, 32’, 33’, 35’, 35+2’, 70’), while Henary also netted seven times (35’, 38’, 43’, 45’, 51’, 60’, 61’). Bikendra (9’, 47’) and Kerin (22’, 23’) also added to the tally.

Government Higher Secondary School (Arunachal Pradesh) went down 1-2 against Guru Govind Singh Sports College (Uttar Pradesh). Degio (25’) scored for Arunachal, while Khan (28’) and Ashutosh (58’) turned the game around for UP.

Sri Lanka School Football Association and Chowbaga High School (West Bengal) played out an entertaining 2-2 draw. Zabith (22’) and Ibrahim (35+2’) netted for Sri Lanka, while Abhishek (20’, 58’) struck twice for West Bengal. Kamla Devi Public School (Madhya Pradesh) won with a 3-1 over Tashi Namgyal Academy (IPSC). Adil (17’, 51’) and Gaurav (22’) were on target for Madhya Pradesh, while Lakpa (21’) scored IPSC’s lone goal.

The Junior Boys (U-17) Subroto Cup brought together the brilliance of goal-scoring sprees, nail-biting finishes, and strong defensive stands. As the tournament progresses across Delhi venues, the passion and promise of these young footballers continue to shine through, making every match a spectacle for fans and scouts alike.

--IANS

bsk/

