Subhash Ghai reflects on Indian Cinema, notes Gen Z’s silence on Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai reflected on the changing landscape of Indian cinema, observing a generational gap in awareness of its iconic figures.

Talking about cinema greats Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt, he noted that when he asks today’s Gen Z about them, there is often a moment of silence. In his latest post on Instagram, the filmmaker highlighted how the legacy of these legends may be fading among younger audiences. On Tuesday, Subhash took to his Instagram handle and shared a poster featuring Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt.

For the caption, Ghai wrote, “When I ask today gen z if he remembers raj kapoor n Guru dutt - the cinema institutions in indian cinema. He keeps silence for a moment When I speak up the lyrics of their songs of 1950s as 1. Jane kya tune kahi - jane kya maine kahi - baat kuchh ban hi gai “2. Pyar hua ikrar hua phir pyar se Kyo darta hai dil They jump n shout n said “ yess yes - evergreen songs we sing even today. So I tell them that we are celebrating centenary of these two legends at our celebrate cinema festival on 8 to 10 Oct on their centenary They get excited. @whistling_woods @muktaartsltd @muktaa2cinemas.”

Raj Kapoor was a legendary Indian actor, film director, and producer who made a lasting impact on Hindi cinema. Widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential figures in the history of Indian cinema, he earned titles such as The Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema and is often referred to as the Charlie Chaplin of Indian Cinema for his iconic screen presence and storytelling.

Guru Dutt was a multifaceted talent in Indian cinema, serving as an actor, director, producer, choreographer, and writer. He is widely recognized as one of the greatest filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema, known for his innovative storytelling and cinematic vision.

