Subhash Ghai mourns loss of his FTII classmate Asrani: It’s painful

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai expressed his grief over the loss of veteran actor Asrani, recalling their days together as classmates at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, in 1965.

The filmmaker took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of Asrani and said that the legendary actor-comedian was not only the best student in their batch but also a teacher to many.

“It’s painful to see my class fellow ASRANI in acting class of FTii pune in 1965 departing from this world. He was the best student in our class and teacher too (sic),” Subhash wrote:

“He was v serious professional who played drama n mostly comedy in his 375 films. An achievement indeed. My heartfelt prayers for the peace of his noble soul (sic),” he added.

Asrani passed away aged 84 due to a chest infection, at 3 PM on October 20, as per his manager. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium on Monday.

The official Instagram account handler of the actor shared the post with regards to the actor's demise.

They wrote, "The news of the passing of the king of comedy, the great actor Asrani ji, who ruled over millions of hearts, has plunged us all into deep sorrow. He gave Indian cinema a new identity with his unique acting, simplicity, and humor."

"The life he breathed into every character will forever live on in our memories. His passing is not just a loss for the film industry, but for everyone who ever smiled at his acting. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti".

One of Indian cinema’s most enduring comic actors,Asrani’s career spanned over five decades, he worked in more than 350 films. He became a staple of Hindi cinema in the 1970s and 1980s, often playing the lovable fool, the flustered clerk, or the witty sidekick. His impeccable timing and expressive face made him a director’s favourite.

His roles in classic films like 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke' and many others made him a prominent figure in the field of acting.

He formed memorable comic partnerships with actors like Mehmood, Rajesh Khanna, and later Govinda, bridging generations of comedy in Bollywood.

--IANS

dc/