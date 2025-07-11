Subhash Ghai celebrates Shatrughan, Poonam Sinha’s wedding anniversary: Family friends for 55 years zindabad

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai celebrated the wedding anniversary of his friends of 55 years Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha.

Taking to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with the couple from the celebrations and wrote: “Family friends for 55 years zindabad. SHATRUGHAN SINHA FAMILY SUBHASH GHAI FAMILY With true bonding of love n mutual respect always without break (sic).”

He wished Poonam and Shatrughan best of a happy life ahead.

“Celebrated their wedding anniversary on July 9 at taj Bandra. Wishing my dear sister mrs poonam sinha n my long time friend shatrughan sinha the best of a happy life ahead. My love n blessings to whole sinha family from ghai family n friends always (sic).”

On July 10, Subhash compared Shatrughan’s son Kussh Sinha’s 'Nikita Roy' to Alfred Hitchcock’s style of filmmaking. He called it a technically impressive and gripping thriller.

The filmmaker shared that the film’s suspenseful narrative and execution reminded him of the legendary Alfred Hitchcock’s style of filmmaking.

He wrote “I felt proud of the debut director of film NIKITA ROY who shows us great sparks as a ‘a DIRECTOR IN COMMAND in his very first film and he is #KUSSH S SINHA I saw last evening A suspense thriller-a mystery - a horror well shot like a class film on superstitious n rational thinking (sic).”

“It reminded me cinema of Alfred Hitchcock of our time technically but today My congratulations to KUSSH SINHA n entire team of this engaging film NIKITA ROY Coming next Friday in cinemas N bless u for great success. @kusshssinha @luvsinha @aslisona.”

“Nikita Roy” features Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role, with Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar in key supporting parts. The film will be released on July 18.

--IANS

dc/