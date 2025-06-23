June 23, 2025 6:01 PM हिंदी

Striking Iranian regime targets with unprecedented force: Israel Defence Minister

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz announced Monday that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are currently striking with "unprecedented force" regime targets and governmental repression bodies in the heart of Tehran.

“In accordance with the directives of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and myself, the IDF is now attacking with unprecedented force regime targets and government repression bodies in the heart of Tehran, including the Basij headquarters, Evin prison for political prisoners and regime opponents, the ‘Israel Destruction’ clock in Palestine Square, the Revolutionary Guards’ internal security headquarters, the ideology headquarters, and other regime targets,” Katz posted on X.

He added, “For every shot fired at the Israeli home front, the Iranian dictator will be punished. The attacks will continue with full force. We will keep acting to protect the home front and defeat the enemy until all war goals are achieved.”

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday issued a stern warning in his first reaction following US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

“The Zionist enemy has made a big mistake, committed a big crime; it must be punished, and it is being punished right now,” Khamenei said on X, calling the attacks “a big crime.”

The US strikes came after Israeli attacks on June 13 that targetted various locations in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, resulting in the deaths of senior commanders and nuclear scientists.

In response, Iran also launched missile and drone strikes on Israel.

Earlier that day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated the country's determination to press on with its operations.

“Israel will continue to operate at full tilt in both Iran and Gaza,” he said, adding, “We will not stop this historic operation before we achieve our goals.”

