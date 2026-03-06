March 06, 2026 10:46 PM हिंदी

Stranded tourists from Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad area return safely from Dubai

Pune, March 6 (IANS) Around 40 tourists from Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad area who were stranded in Dubai for several days returned home safely late last night, bringing relief to their anxious families.

The group, which included former Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) corporator Suman Netke, had been stuck in Dubai due to sudden difficulties that disrupted their travel plans and raised concerns among relatives back home.

Family members had earlier appealed to the Centre to intervene and ensure the safe return of their loved ones. After flight services from Dubai resumed, authorities initiated necessary arrangements to facilitate the return of stranded tourists to their respective countries.

Following these efforts, the group from the Pimpri-Chinchwad area was able to board flights and reach India safely late on Thursday night.

Emotional scenes were witnessed as family members gathered to receive the returning tourists. After days of uncertainty and worry, relatives welcomed them with relief and gratitude, thanking the Centre for helping ensure their safe journey back home.

Speaking to IANS, Netke said the authorities and residents in Dubai reassured them during the difficult period.

"The Dubai government assured us of their support and told us that we would remain completely safe. Dubai is such a city that there is nothing to fear," Netke said.

She added that local residents in Dubai also extended comfort and support to the stranded tourists, urging them not to panic.

“We received timely updates and alerts from the government regarding the situation. Later, we got a notification that we were in a safe zone, which brought smiles to our faces,” she said.

Recalling the tense moments during their stay, Netke said the experience was deeply emotional.

“We saw both laughter and tears there. It gave us a true sense of what fear is and what an actual war-like situation feels like,” she added.

--IANS

sn/vd

