‘Story of Suraj’ showcases how Adani’s clean energy solutions are fuelling dreams, transforming lives

Ahmedabad, July 8 (IANS) The Adani Group continues to illuminate lives across the country -- bringing solar energy to every corner of India -- and reinforcing its commitment to sustainable infrastructure, the Group on Tuesday launched ‘Story of Suraj’, the third film in its acclaimed #HumKarkeDikhateHain series.

Set in a town now aglow with uninterrupted solar power, ‘Story of Suraj’ brings to life how Adani’s clean energy solutions are fuelling dreams and transforming lives. The film follows Rakesh, who returns to his hometown after years and witnesses the profound changes solar energy has enabled -- from thriving crops and connected classrooms to empowered hospitals and revitalised livelihoods.

Amit Sharma, the acclaimed film director of the superhit movie ‘Badhaai Ho’, from Chrome Pictures, brings this story to life with remarkable finesse. Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the film captures the human dimension of Adani’s clean energy mission. It illustrates how solar power, delivered by Adani Group, becomes a catalyst for opportunity, resilience, and progress.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), one of the world’s largest renewable energy companies, is at the forefront of India’s clean energy transition. With a vast portfolio of solar and wind projects, AGEL is helping India move toward a greener, more sustainable future, developing and operating utility-scale, grid-connected renewable energy farms across the country.

“At Adani, we are not just generating electricity -- we are creating pathways for progress. This film reflects the real impact of solar energy on everyday life. The transformation of one town is emblematic of the change we’re enabling across India,” said Ajay Kakar, Head - Corporate Branding, Adani Group.

Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor for Ogilvy India, commented, "Adani adds one more human touch to technology with its new Solar energy film. Story of Suraj shines by showing how solar energy brings life-changing opportunities to communities, helping them build a brighter future."

The film is the latest chapter in the #AdaniHKKDH series, shining a light on how Adani Group is touching lives, uplifting communities, and creating lasting change across India.

The film will be shared and amplified across multiple platforms, including broadcast and digital media and radio activations, to reach a broader audience.

With a presence across energy, logistics, transport, and community development, the Adani Group said it continues to forge new pathways by investing in clean energy and fostering a more resilient and inclusive future. Its initiatives are not just about scale -- they are about impact, touching lives and uplifting communities.

