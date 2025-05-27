May 27, 2025 9:09 PM हिंदी

Story of rural transformation: From being a Maoist 'hotspot' to region's bright spot

Raipur, May 27 (IANS) Nagalgunda, a small village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, was once identified as a Maoist 'hotspot' but over the years, the government’s thrust on bringing development to this region has brought a decisive change in the lives of people.

Earlier, the village residents faced endless pain and struggle, but today the picture has completely changed.

In 2018, Maoists set two buses and three trucks on fire in this village and killed a policeman. Due to the fear of Maoists, people were forced to leave the village and live in camps. Children were not able to go to school, while villagers found it difficult to work in their fields. They were unable to grow grains and vegetables for their families, and there were no health services in the village. Also, they had to travel far away for treatment when they fell ill.

Today, the story of Nagalagunda village is different. Government schemes and the consistent effort of villagers have made this change.

The ambulance service is easily available in the village, network problems have been resolved, and a transformer has been installed for seamless power supply in the village.

The villagers can go to their fields, grow grains without any fear, while children are getting a good education in schools. Anganwadi workers are also delivering medicines in every village.

Villagers say that now their children are dreaming of becoming doctors, teachers, and engineers. The quality of education in the village has also improved, and the villagers are hopeful for the future of their children.

Vanjam Deva Dula, a 60-year-old resident, told IANS that life has become easier now. They are comfortably making masks under tree shade, unlike earlier times, when they had to attend meetings called by Maoist leaders. Many other villagers also echoed his views and said that their focus was now on bettering their lives.

Today, Nagalagunda village is moving ahead on the path of development, and there is hope and satisfaction on the faces of the villagers. This change has been possible because of the array of government schemes and the efforts of villagers.

