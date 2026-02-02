February 02, 2026 12:16 PM हिंदी

Steven Spielberg clinches first Grammy, completes prestigious EGOT milestone

Los Angeles, Feb 2 (IANS) Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg has finally earned the EGOT status after the documentary Music by John Williams, on which he served as a producer, won in the Best Music Film category at the Grammy Awards.

Spielberg's Grammy win adds to his four Emmys, three Oscars and Tony Award for producing the Broadway musical A Strange Loop, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 79-year-old director said in a statement: "Thank you to all the Grammy voters, whose recognition of Music by John Williams means the world to me and our Amblin team, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and congratulations to our partners at Imagine and the Walt Disney Company.

"This acknowledgment is obviously deeply meaningful to me because it validates what I have known for over 50 years: John Williams’ influence on culture and music is immeasurable and his artistry and legacy is unrivaled. I am proud to be associated with Laurent’s (Bouzereau) beautiful film."

Spielberg is just the 22nd person to achieve EGOT status, joining an elite group that includes Audrey Hepburn, Sir Elton John and Whoopi Goldberg.

The director became a household name after directing Jaws, which marked its 50th anniversary last year, but shared that he feared his "career was over" midway through filming due to the blockbuster's troubled production.

He recalled last year: "Everybody was saying to me, 'You are never going to get hired again. This film is way over budget, way over schedule and you are a real liability as a director. You are not going to get hired again.'

"I really thought that I better give this my all because I’m not working in the industry again after they see the movie. Fortunately, fortune smiled on us."

The filmmaker revealed that the production problems led the studio to try to get him to "gracefully bow out" on several occasions as they attempted to scrap the movie.

He recalled: "I was offered, actually, several times a chance to gracefully bow out of the film, not to be replaced by another director, but for the film to be shut down. We shot 158 days [which was 100 over schedule], but nobody wanted to quit. Nobody wanted to stop."

