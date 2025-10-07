Steady progress in India-Malaysia relations: Malaysian envoy (IANS Interview)

Malaysian High Commissioner to India, Dato' Muzafar Shah Mustafa on Tuesday hailed the growing bilateral relationship between both countries which he said is also reflected in the elevation of relations into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In an exclusive interview with the IANS, Mustafa also spoke about the upcoming ASEAN Summit set to be held under Malaysia's Chairmanship, later this month. He said that Malaysia is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ASEAN Summit.

Excerpts:

IANS: How has been the bilateral relationship between India and Malaysia growing of late?

Muzafar Shah Mustafa: It has been steady progress in our relations. This is based on our longstanding historical and cultural connection between Malaysia and India and it has been going very well. This is manifested by visit by our Prime Minister last year. This has been, I mean like another milestone in strengthening of our bilateral relation, also reflected by the elevation of our relations into comprehensive strategic partnership.

IANS: The 47th ASEAN Summit is scheduled to be held in Malaysia from October 26. How important is this event going to be?

Muzafar Shah Mustafa: As you know, Malaysia is the current chair of ASEAN. We have put a lot of importance of our Chairmanship in ASEAN under the theme of inclusivity and also sustainability. So, this is going to be another important Summit not only for ASEAN, but in particular for Malaysia, where we expect leaders not only from ASEAN countries but also partner countries, including India, to be in Kuala Lumpur to deliberate on the future and also on the way forward for ASEAN and its dialogue partners on how the relations should be and what are the priorities of our bilateral relations. So again, this is going to be a very important meeting. So, Malaysia looks forward to host Prime Minister Modi during this summit.

IANS: Malaysia has also extended an invitation to US President Donald Trump to attend the summit. Is his visit confirmed?

Muzafar Shah Mustafa: Because as you all know, US is also one of our dialogue partners for ASEAN. So, we extended the invitation to all heads of state and heads of government of the ASEAN dialogue partners, be part of the summit. That is what we know now, based on the conversation between our Prime Minister and also President Trump previously. President Trump has mentioned that he will be attending. But again, I mean that's all I can say for now. Of course, we are preparing to host all the leaders, including President Trump.

IANS: There is a very strong possibility of PM Modi and President Trump meeting in Malaysia. How important this development can become in the Indo-American perspective?

Muzafar Shah Mustafa: I think the leaders that are attending will also be taking the opportunity to have meetings at the sidelines of the ASEAN summit. So, I'm not so sure whether this meeting has been requested or there's any plan for such a meeting. But again, Malaysia will be very happy to host such an important meeting between India and the US if happens during the summit.

IANS: Will the issue of cross-border terrorism also feature during the ASEAN meeting?

Muzafar Shah Mustafa: All issues of concern between ASEAN countries and also dialogue partners will be raised during the meeting. So, I can expect terrorism will also be one of the agenda of discussion during the meeting.

IANS: Is there any proposal on Gaza that is being planned to be moved at the Summit?

Muzafar Shah Mustafa: Not that I know of any specific proposal by ASEAN, but we support all the initiatives that would bring peace to the region and to rebuild Gaza after what happened to the region.

IANS: Indian Navy warship INS Sahyadri made a port call in Malaysia, strengthening India-Malaysia defence ties. How do you look at the development?

Muzafar Shah Mustafa: We have always focused on having a bilateral maritime cooperation between Malaysia and India. Malaysia has also put a lot of importance on ensuring that the rule of law and stability is maintained in the region, especially in South China Sea and Indo-Pacific to ensure the freedom of navigation.

IANS: Zakir Naik is living in Malaysia. He is wanted in India. Is there any possibility of his provisional arrest or extradition?

Muzafar Shah Mustafa: We have a bilateral extradition treaty with India, and there is a process that must be followed. Zakir Naik's case is currently undergoing legal proceedings. The case is under the supervision of a Malaysian court and will be resolved based on judicial consideration. Based on the justification provided by the Indian government, there is no reason to extradite Zakir Naik. This matter has nothing to do with the Malaysian government. This is an independent decision made by the Malaysian court.

IANS: Will Malaysia extend full cooperation to India regarding Zakir Naik's extradition?

Muzafar Shah Mustafa: Yes, of course. I think as part of our obligation, based on the agreement on extradition, we are going to extend the fullest cooperation. But again, as I mentioned earlier, it should be through the legal process and also the court process.

IANS: How can the ongoing geopolitical shifts create space to deepen India-Malaysia economic cooperation?

Muzafar Shah Mustafa: We are regional neighbours. In a way, we are also maritime neighbours. So, it is very important that Malaysia works with India closely in terms of political security and also economic development between the two countries. India is a very important regional player and also India is potentially becoming a very important global player. So, I think it's very important that regardless of the geopolitical situation, Malaysia and India always maintain very close and cordial relations. We always work with India on various aspects, not only bilateral but also at the regional level.

--IANS

akl/as