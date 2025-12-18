Stay calm when things go wrong, says Selvaraghavan

Chennai, Dec 18 (IANS) Ace director and actor Selvaraghavan, who is also the elder brother of actor Dhanush, has now suggested that people need to stay calm when things begin to go wrong in their lives.

Taking to his X timeline to share his thoughts on facing difficulties, the ace director wrote in Tamil, "Suddenly, you will find everything going wrong for you. You will begin to clearly see everyone around you betraying you. You will start mumbling and grumbling, "Are you God? How much I worshipped you!."

"In times like these, stay calm. This will be only for a short while. The problem that presented itself to you as a big mountain will disappear like mist. Everything will become alright. This is the will of God!"

On the work front, Selvaraghavan next plays the lead in director Dennis Manjunath's 'Manithan Deivamagalam'. The actor has already completed dubbing for the film.

'Manithan Deivamagalam' is a film that is being produced by Mrs. Vijaya Sathish under the banner of Vyom Entertainments.

It may be recalled that the title of the film had been launched by actor Dhanush on social media.

Led by acclaimed filmmaker-actor Selvaraghavan with Kushee Ravi, the ensemble will also feature actors Y G. Mahendran, Mime Gopi, Kousalya, Sathish, Deepak, Hema, Lirthika, and N. Jothi Kannan in pivotal roles.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the story is set in a village embraced by nature and peace. A devastating tragedy unsettles this peaceful village's harmony and draws the protagonist into its turmoil. In his quest to save his people, the choices he makes transform him into the deity of the land.

On the direction front, Selvaraghavan is next directing 'Mental Manadhil', featuring two-time National Award winning music director, actor and producer G V Prakash in the lead. Actress Madhuri Jain plays the female lead opposite G V Prakash in this romantic film, which will also feature a number of leading character artistes in supporting roles.

Cinematography for the film is by Arun Ramakrishnan, while music is being scored by G.V. Prakash Kumar himself.Editing for the eagerly awaited romantic entertainer is by Balaji while art direction for the film is by R.K. Vijay Murugan. Dinesh Guna is serving as the executive producer of this film, which is being produced by G V Prakash Kumar under the banner of Parallel Universe Pictures.

