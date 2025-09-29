Statistical analysis key to sound policy-making: President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday that in today’s data-driven world, the relevance of statistics has grown immensely as sound policy formulation and implementation depend on accurate statistical analysis.

Addressing probationers of the Indian Statistical Service, Indian Skill Development Service and Central Engineering Service, she said, “Countries that develop a highly skilled workforce are better equipped to respond to global challenges and seize emerging opportunities in various areas of development.”

Skill and knowledge are the true engines of economic growth and social progress for any nation, she said.

The President said that as India advances on its path of technology-driven growth, our youth must embrace and adapt to advanced technological skills.

She expressed confidence that young ISDS officers will emerge as a cadre of specialised skill administrators and play an important role in shaping a robust, future-ready workforce.

Addressing the Central Engineering Service officers, the President said that engineers play an instrumental role in advancing a nation’s technological progress and economic growth.

“With the government’s strong focus on large-scale infrastructure development, the engineering sector is set for significant growth,” she said.

She urged organisations like the Central Public Works Department to take the lead in providing the technical foundation for these initiatives.

She said that it is also crucial to ensure that development is sustainable.

The President stated that the officers will play a significant role not only in policy implementation but also in policy making through effective feedback.

Their commitment to service and the development of all, especially the weaker and marginalised sections, will determine the pace of development of the country, said the President.

She stated that by serving with passion and integrity, the officers can contribute to making a more prosperous, resilient, and inclusive nation. Through their sincere efforts, they can ensure that India stands as a model of strength and progress before the world.

--IANS

rch/dan