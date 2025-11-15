S.S. Rajamouli announces movie title 'Varanasi' starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra; set for Sankranti 2027 release 

November 15, 2025 10:09 PM हिंदी

Mumbai Nov 15 (IANS) Ever since the grand event of Globe Trotter was announced, audiences had been eagerly counting down to witness India's biggest-ever reveal.

The event that opened in a spectacular manner at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, on November 15 saw the unveiling of the title of S.S. Rajamouli's much-awaited project -- 'Varanasi', starring Mahesh Babu.

At the event, the teaser was showcased on a massive 130 ft x 100 ft screen.

Along with the title reveal, another major announcement followed, and that was of the film gearing up for a Sankranti 2027 release.

The excitement soared even higher after Prithviraj Sukumaran's fierce first look as Kumbha and Priyanka Chopra Jonas's powerful portrayal of Mandakini were unveiled.

Helmed by visionary filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli and backed by superstar Mahesh Babu's unparalleled fanbase, the event in Hyderabad saw a turnout of more than 50,000 fans.

On November 13, the movie's poster featuring and introducing Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini was unveiled by S.S. Rajamouli on his social media.

Welcoming the global icon on board in Varanasi, Rajamouli wrote, "The woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI."

Priyanka, too, had shared it on her social media and captioned it as, "She’s more than what meets the eye… Say hello to Mandakini. #GlobeTrotter."

Rajamouli had also unveiled the poster featuring South star Prithviraj on social media and wrote, "After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said, 'You are one of the finest actors I've ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you @therealprithvi for slipping into his chair… literally… #GlobeTrotter."

