July 29, 2025 9:00 PM हिंदी

Sri Lanka probes John Keells over alleged Rs 3 billion tax fraud in BYD EV imports

Sri Lanka probes John Keells over alleged Rs 3 billion tax fraud in BYD EV imports

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) A major scandal has hit Sri Lanka’s electric vehicle sector, with John Keells Holdings PLC (JKH) -- one of the country’s most prominent blue-chip companies -- allegedly under investigation for a possible Rs 3 billion tax fraud.

The case reportedly involves the import of more than 1,000 BYD Atto 3 electric SUVs under its subsidiary brand, JKCG Auto, according to reports.

Sri Lanka Customs has confirmed that a shipment of these vehicles was detained at the Port of Colombo amid a dispute over their declared motor capacity, which determines the amount of import duty charged, Lanka News reported.

Import documents are said to have declared the vehicles as having 100kW motors, which would place them in a lower tax bracket of around Rs 2.4 million per unit.

However, inspections and independent technical assessments have reportedly raised concerns that the vehicles may actually be fitted with 150kW motors -- a specification that would require an import duty of about Rs 5.4 million each.

The difference in classification could amount to billions of rupees in unpaid taxes.

Reports suggest that nearly all the vehicles in question have already been sold and registered to private buyers.

Some customers have allegedly been warned that they could face retroactive tax bills or even recalls if the investigation confirms the higher motor capacity.

John Keells Holdings has denied any wrongdoing, stating that the vehicles were imported in full compliance with manufacturer documentation and that the Sri Lankan variant is tuned to 100kW, similar to versions sold in Nepal and Singapore, according to the report.

The Customs Directorate of Revenue Protection has reportedly begun a forensic investigation into every BYD Atto 3 imported since 2023, including vehicles already sold to customers.

Industry observers warn that if over 1,000 vehicles are reclassified as 150kW models, buyers could face additional tax bills of up to Rs. 4 million each -- potentially triggering a wave of legal disputes.

--IANS

pk/vd

LATEST NEWS

‘Tears for terrorists, silence for victims’: PM Modi hits out at Congress’s ‘appeasement’ politics

‘Tears for terrorists, silence for victims’: PM Modi hits out at Congress’s ‘appeasement’ politics

UP: Anti-encroachment drive continues, ‘illegal' mazar in Shravasti razed

UP: Anti-encroachment drive continues, ‘illegal' mazar in Shravasti razed

Global fitness race HYROX gains momentum in India with record Delhi turnout (Credit: PUMA)

Global fitness race HYROX gains momentum in India with record Delhi turnout

Elli AvrRam spills the beans on her relationship status: 'No hurry to settle down'

Elli AvrRam spills the beans on her relationship status: 'No hurry to settle down'

Rights group accuses Pakistani authorities of escalating efforts to isolate, intimidate Baloch people during protest

Rights group accuses Pakistan of intimidating Balochis during protest

Jammu & Kashmir, Hockey Association of Bihar, Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Gujarat, and Kerala Hockey win on Day 2 of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship in Chennai. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr men's hockey nationals: J&K, Bihar, Bengal, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Kerala win on Day 2

‘Earlier they asked for proofs, now they’re asking why we stopped Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi slams Congress

‘Earlier they asked for proofs, now they’re asking why we stopped Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi slams Congress

No world leader asked India to stop Operation Sindoor: PM Modi’s reply to Rahul Gandhi

No world leader asked India to stop Operation Sindoor: PM Modi’s reply to Rahul Gandhi

No change in tax rates under Income Tax Bill 2025: IT Department

No change in tax rates under Income Tax Bill 2025: IT Department

Appreciation mail from UK fan leaves actress Mahima Nambiar overwhelmed

Appreciation mail from fan in UK leaves actress Mahima Nambiar overwhelmed