February 05, 2026 10:32 PM हिंदी

Sree Vishnu-starrer ‘Mrithunjay’ to hit screens on February 27

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) The makers of director Hussain Sha Kiran’s upcoming thriller Mrithunjay, featuring actors Sree Vishnu and Reba John in the lead, have now announced that the film will hit screens worldwide on February 27 this year.

Actor Sree Vishnu took to his Instagram page to share the release date poster of the film. He wrote, "27th February it is for #Mrithyunjay to win your hearts in theatres.See you all with a thrilling tale."

Actress Reba John, who plays the female lead in the film, too shared the release date poster on her social media pages and said, "My next. Every answer raises a deadlier question. #Mrithyunjay arrives in cinemas on Feb 27th."

It may be recalled that Light Box Media, the firm producing the film, had taken to its X timeline to share the YouTube link to the film’s title teaser. It had then said, "Every clue matters. Every move is a risk. But in this game - Jay decides when it’s over.”

Actor Sree Vishnu too had shared the link to the title teaser when it released last year. He had then said, “A New me. A New game. I see it. Now, it’s your turn. #Mrithyunjay This one hits different. Thank you to the entire team for the wishes.”

The film's title teaser gave away the fact that the film would be an interesting crime thriller and that Reba John plays a cop in the film. However, it is unclear as to what role Sree Vishnu plays in the film although a fleeting glimpse of Sree Vishnu in the title teaser has led viewers to believe he plays a convict in prison.

The film, directed by Hussain Sha Kiran, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. The film has been produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati and is being presented by Ramya Gunnam.

Music for the film is by Kaala Bhairava and editing is by renowned editor Sreekar Prasad. Cinematography for the film is by Vidyasagar and production design is by: Manisha.

