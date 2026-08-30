Sports min Mansukh Mandaviya leads 88th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle at BRICS Run & Ride 2026

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday led over 5,000 participants, including Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir and representatives of BRICS partner nations, at the 88th edition of ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

The special edition, organised as part of the BRICS Run & Ride 2026 initiative, was held across more than 25,000 locations nationwide and came a day after National Sports Day, adding a strong fitness and sporting dimension to India’s preparations to host the 18th BRICS Summit.

India will host the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12-13.

Mandaviya said the 88th edition carried special significance as it was dedicated to dignitaries and members of BRICS partner nations who will participate in the upcoming summit.

“This week’s edition is dedicated to our esteemed dignitaries and members from BRICS who will be a part of the summit on 12th and 13th. We are delighted to welcome them today,” Mandaviya said.

Highlighting the wider benefits of cycling, the Union Minister said it not only promotes fitness but also helps reduce pollution and ease traffic congestion. He urged people to make cycling and outdoor sports part of their regular routine.

“The craze for cycling is growing nationwide, and ‘Sundays on Cycle’ is gradually becoming a passion among the people,” Mandaviya said, calling on citizens to step away from mobile and computer screens and spend more time outdoors.

Gambhir, who flagged off the cycling ride, described the government’s Fit India initiative as an “exceptional” effort and stressed that fitness was closely linked to building a stronger and self-reliant India.

“My belief is that the fitter India remains, the stronger India will be, and the more self-reliant India will become. Therefore, we should view this not merely as an event, but as a movement,” Gambhir said.

He also urged the youth to take ownership of the fitness movement and inspire wider participation.

The Delhi event saw participation from youth, senior citizens and diplomats and officials representing BRICS partner countries. The participants cycled and took part in various activities at the JLN Stadium, while an ITBP brass band added to the festive atmosphere.

Representatives from Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Belarus, Cuba, Ethiopia and Russia were among those who joined the event.

The ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ initiative is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India, Raahgiri Foundation and MY Bharat. It is conducted across States and Union Territories through the Sports Authority of India and Khelo India network.

The cycling drive is held simultaneously at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence, SAI Training Centres, Khelo India State Centres of Excellence and Khelo India Centres across the country.

--IANS

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