Sports fraternity condoles the demise of 1972 Olympic medallist Vece Paes

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The sports fraternity has mourned the passing of Dr. Vece Paes, an Olympic medallist and father of tennis legend Leander Paes, who died on Thursday at the age of 80. A prominent midfielder from the golden era of Indian hockey, Dr. Paes was a member of the Indian team that clinched the bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Dr. Paes, who served Indian sport with distinction both on and off the field, was suffering from an advanced stage of Parkinson's disease. He was admitted to Woodlands Hospital late on August 12 with multiorgan dysfunction due to lower respiratory tract & gastrointestinal tract infections. He had been under the Woodlands Home Care Service for the past ten months.

Born in Goa in April, 1945, Dr Paes was exceptional in both sports and academics. Beyond his athletic achievements, he was also a doctor of sports medicine and served as president of the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club. Dr Paes started his medical practice at NRS Medical College and Woodlands Hospital in the 1960s.

"Very saddened by the passing of former Indian player and Olympic bronze medallist Dr. Vece “Doc” Paes. The hockey family is grateful for what he gave to our sport as a player and then as a sports physician. We extend our condolences to his family and friends, as well as Hockey India,” said FIH president Tayyab Ikram.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Vece Paes, a great hockey player, Olympic medallist & true motivator for athletes like me. Father of 7-time Olympian & Atlanta 1996 bronze medallist Leander Paes. His legacy in Indian sports will live on. May his soul rest in peace Om Shanti," said four-time Olympian Dhanraj Pillay.

Former India hockey team captain Viren Rasquinha said, "Very sad to hear of the passing of Dr. Vece Paes. He was a midfielder with the team that won the bronze medal at 1972 Munich Olympics. An amazing Sports Physician, he was team doctor when I played at Athens 2004. Incredible human being. RIP Doc. Thank you for everything."

Besides hockey, Paes showed his skills by playing divisional cricket, football, and rugby. His love for rugby led him to become the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002.

"An Olympian, seasoned sports administrator & sports medicine pioneer, he brought passion, vision & dedication to every game he touched. His legacy will forever inspire us & Indian Sports," Rugby India mourns the demise of its 1st president.

In football, Dr. Paes made invaluable contributions to sports medicine in India. He was Chairman of the AIFF Medical Commission from 2003 to 2006, during which he conceptualised comprehensive sports medicine programmes, sports medicine centres, training and accreditation of sports medicine teams, and propagated the Peak Performance Programme with the national teams (seniors, U19, U17 and U15), as well as various National Football League clubs. He later served as Chairman of the AIFF Medical Committee from 2017 to 2020.

Former Indian cricket team allrounder Yusuf Pathan shared on X, "Saddened to hear about the passing of Dr. Vece Paes, father of Leander Paes and the first doctor to win medals at both the Olympics and the World Cup. A great sportsperson and a wonderful human being. My heartfelt condolences to the family."

