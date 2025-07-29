July 29, 2025 10:59 AM हिंदी

South Indian film celebrities from the nineties have a fun-filled reunion at Goa!

South Indian film celebrities from the nineties have a fun-filled reunion at Goa! (Picture Credit: PR)

Chennai, July 29 (IANS) Several celebrated south Indian film celebrities from the nineties, including directors, actors and actresses, reunited at Goa for a fun-filled get-together, the pictures of which have now gone viral on social media.

Sources present at the get together say that the reunion was nothing short of nostalgic magic, with laughter, memories, and heartfelt moments taking centre stage.

The star-studded guest list included veteran directors K S Ravikumar, Shankar, Lingusamy, Mohan Raja, and the ever-energetic choreographer-director Prabhu Deva. Popular actors Jagapathi Babu and Meka Srikanth added to the charisma, joining a bevy of leading ladies who ruled the silver screen in the 90s — Simran, Meena, Sangavi, Malavika, Sangitha, Reema Sen, Maheshwari, and Sivaranjani.

From beachside bonding to reliving golden film memories, the group had a ball of a time, celebrating decades of friendship and cinematic legacy. The reunion was a heartwarming tribute to an unforgettable era that shaped South Indian cinema, with everyone cherishing the bonds built both on and off-screen.

Photos and videos from the event are already going viral, delighting fans who are overjoyed to see their favourite stars together once again — sharing smiles, stories, and sunshine in Goa!

A video posted by actress Simran in which all the actresses are seen dancing in unison to the tune of 'Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye' from director Subhash Ghai's 'Taal' is fast winning hearts online. Simran posted the video with the caption, "Fun."

Similarly, ace director Mohan Raja, the elder brother of actor Ravi Mohan, posted a picture of himself with actor and director Prabhu Deva on a speedboat on his Instagram page and wrote,"On the day of #19yearsofUnakkumEnakkum, with the master himself." For the unaware, the superhit film 'Unnakkum Enakkum', which was directed by Mohan Raja, was the Tamil remake of the Telugu film 'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana', which was directed by Prabhu Deva.

IANS

mkr/

