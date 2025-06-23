Sourabh Raaj Jain on ‘Tu Dhadkan Mein Dil’: Emotional shift is what drew me to the role

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who is all set to bring a deeply heartfelt role to life in the upcoming show “Tu Dhadkan Mein Dil,” said that the emotional shift is what drew him to the character of Raghav.

The narrative centers on the evolving relationship between a father and his daughter, a bond that slowly transforms him from within.

Talking about playing Raghav, Sourabh said: “As a father myself, this story connected with me in a very emotional way. The bond between a parent and child is unlike any other.”

In ‘Tu Dhadkan Mein Dil’, Sourabh plays Raghav, a man who has grown emotionally guarded, consumed by routine, and distant from his own feelings. But everything changes when his daughter comes into his life.

“In this story, we see a man who’s functional, even successful by most definitions, but emotionally shut off. When his daughter comes into his life, she becomes the catalyst for change. She helps him open up, feel again, and embrace his humanity in a way he hadn’t before. That emotional shift is what drew me to the role.” said the actor.

Produced by Swastik Productions, Tu Dhadkan Mein Dil is set to premiere on June 23, airing on Star Plus and streaming on JioCinema.

Sourabh gained a household name with his portrayal of Krishna in Mahabharat. His portrayal of Vishnu in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Shiva in Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai.

Other notable television shows to his credit include Kasamh Se, Uttaran, Chandragupta Maurya and Patiala Babes. He has participated in the reality shows Nach Baliye 9 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The actor had previously talked about his return to the small screen with ‘Tu Dhadkan Mein Dil’.

Speaking about his return to television, Sourabh had said: ‘For me it’s not the medium but rather my character, it's the graph that matters the most. It wasn’t a conscious break but I think it happened organically because I didn’t want to repeat what I had already done.”

“Our audience has evolved and has so many more choices when it comes to content and so as an actor one’s job becomes more challenging,’ said the actor.

--IANS

dc/