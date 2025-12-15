December 15, 2025 3:48 PM हिंदी

Messi lands in Delhi for final stop of his G.O.A.T Tour

Messi lands in Delhi for final stop of his G.O.A.T Tour

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Argentine football legend Lionel Messi arrived in New Delhi on Monday afternoon for the final stop of his G.O.A.T. Tour, after a weather-related delay postponed his flight.

Messi was scheduled to land in the national capital earlier this morning, but his charter flight was delayed due to foggy conditions here. He immediately proceeded to the Leela Palace Hotel, where he will have a meet-and-greet session for around an hour with a select group of people.

Messi's schedule in the national capital includes an exhibition match, a stage event, a football clinic for children, and several high-profile private meetings; therefore, Delhi has implemented precautionary measures to manage large crowds and traffic congestion in anticipation of his arrival.

The Argentine was in Mumbai last evening, where he interacted with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, some current Indian and former football players, film stars, celebrities and politicians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai was the third stop on his GOAT India Tour 2025, and the Argentine World Cup winner spent the most time with fans after making a brief appearance at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and a slightly longer stay at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

Messi's GOAT Tour started on a chaotic note as the organisers failed to manage the crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium. Thousands of fans gathered to see the football icon as he visited the city with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, but their excitement turned to frustration due to poor management at the venue.

Messi then arrived in the Telangana capital, where he participated in numerous photo opportunities, was seen kicking a ball with children, and engaged casually with one of the officials.

At Uppal Stadium, the Argentine star stayed inside a VIP box and was seen waving at the camera, making a brief appearance on the big screen inside the stadium and on broadcast visuals as two teams played a match.

--IANS

bc/vi

LATEST NEWS

Simon Harmer bags ICC men’s player of the month award for November

Simon Harmer bags ICC men’s player of the month award for November

India logs record 270 deals worth $11.4 billion in Nov: Report

India logs record 270 deals worth $11.4 billion in Nov: Report

Messi lands in Delhi for final stop of his G.O.A.T Tour

Messi lands in Delhi for final stop of his G.O.A.T Tour

BHEL pays a dividend of over 109 crore to government

BHEL pays dividend cheque of over Rs 109 crore to govt

India’s energy sector to emerge as a global case study: Piyush Goyal

India’s energy sector to emerge as a global case study: Piyush Goyal

Indian Deaf Cricket Association Team wins T20 series 3-0 against Dubai’s IWDD

Indian Deaf Cricket Association Team wins T20 series 3-0 against Dubai’s IWDD

Indian envoy, Japan's House of Representatives Speaker discuss bilateral ties

Indian envoy, Japan's House of Representatives Speaker discuss bilateral ties

India and Fiji discuss bilateral ties, issues of mutual interest

India and Fiji discuss bilateral ties, issues of mutual interest

Harshvardhan Rane heads to Gujarat for birthday celebrations with the wildlife

Harshvardhan Rane heads to Gujarat for birthday celebrations with the wildlife

Manesar to host U.S Kids Golf Indian Championship 2025 from Dec 17-19

Manesar to host U.S Kids Golf Indian Championship 2025 from Dec 17-19