Messi lands in Delhi for final stop of his G.O.A.T Tour

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Argentine football legend Lionel Messi arrived in New Delhi on Monday afternoon for the final stop of his G.O.A.T. Tour, after a weather-related delay postponed his flight.

Messi was scheduled to land in the national capital earlier this morning, but his charter flight was delayed due to foggy conditions here. He immediately proceeded to the Leela Palace Hotel, where he will have a meet-and-greet session for around an hour with a select group of people.

Messi's schedule in the national capital includes an exhibition match, a stage event, a football clinic for children, and several high-profile private meetings; therefore, Delhi has implemented precautionary measures to manage large crowds and traffic congestion in anticipation of his arrival.

The Argentine was in Mumbai last evening, where he interacted with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, some current Indian and former football players, film stars, celebrities and politicians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai was the third stop on his GOAT India Tour 2025, and the Argentine World Cup winner spent the most time with fans after making a brief appearance at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and a slightly longer stay at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

Messi's GOAT Tour started on a chaotic note as the organisers failed to manage the crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium. Thousands of fans gathered to see the football icon as he visited the city with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, but their excitement turned to frustration due to poor management at the venue.

Messi then arrived in the Telangana capital, where he participated in numerous photo opportunities, was seen kicking a ball with children, and engaged casually with one of the officials.

At Uppal Stadium, the Argentine star stayed inside a VIP box and was seen waving at the camera, making a brief appearance on the big screen inside the stadium and on broadcast visuals as two teams played a match.

