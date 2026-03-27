Sonu Nigam to inspire young talent during Subhash Ghai's musical festival

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) The latest edition of the Cadence Music Festival, founded by renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai, will take place from March 30th to April 1st this year. As part of the tradition, the festival will help bridge the gap between industry maestros and the aspiring talent.

The three-day event, which will turn the Whistling Woods International campus into a music hub, will also celebrate the profound impact of music on the cinematic arts.

The festival is slated to kick off on March 30th at 4:30 PM with a grand Inaugural Ceremony headlined by singer and composer Kailash Kher.

Continuing the momentum, on March 31st at 4:30 PM, the festival will feature a stellar lineup, with the dynamic composer duo Salim–Sulaiman alongside the celebrated singer Sonu Nigam.

Reflecting on the significance of this year's lineup, Ghai said that the festival focuses on providing a space where the next generation is able to find their own rhythm and take forward the glorious legacy of Indian music.

​The 'Taal' maker said, "At Whistling Woods, we have always believed that music is the heartbeat of the creative arts. The Cadence Music Festival 2026 is not just a celebration of melodies; it is a platform where the wisdom of legends meets the fire of young ambition. Our mission remains to provide a space where the next generation can find their own rhythm and carry forward the rich legacy of Indian music."

The music festival will conclude on April 1st. The day full of musical diversity will commence at 12:00 PM with Ameya Dabli. This will be followed by an evocative session at 4:00 PM with the renowned flutist Naveen Kumar.

The evening will conclude on a high note with a closing ceremony at 4:30 PM featuring another musical legend, Sukhwinder Singh.

--IANS

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