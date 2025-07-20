Sonu Nigam says, his songs often have a deep impact on human being in him

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Playback singer Sonu Nigam has said that his songs often take him to a psychological space, and make him better.

On Sunday, the singer took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he can be seen talking to the camera about one of his songs that he is going to present once again on his birthday.

He said in the video, “Can we really make a song? Songs are made. I don't know how they are made. Thoughts come, chances come. I made a song like that. What inspired me to make this song? I met Rohit (the guy behind the song) for the first time in ‘Indian Idol’. I was in the judges panel of the show, me, Anu Malik and Farah Khan. And such a great guy. He is shy to speak. He gets nervous. But he sings like a lion”.

Sonu said that while he has sung the song, Rohit has sung it better than him. He shared that Rohit has been doing classical singing since childhood, and his voice is amazing.

He further mentioned, “I have learnt a lot from Rohit during this song. I worked hard to come close to Rohit. I couldn't come this close. But it felt good to come close to him. He has been working on this song for 2 years. I sang this song once 2 years ago. Recently, when I revisited this song, I thought I could sing it better. Maybe my practice has improved a little. I thought I was singing better. I am singing better today. So I revisited it again. And this song came out better. And I have been working on this song for a long time. Production changes, how much drum sound should be there, how much tabla should be there. I am mixing it up. It is very special”.

He went on, “Whatever happened to me, it is related to the life that happened to me. When I came to the stage of ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, I was on the stage that I should live my life so that ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ happens. I started doing yoga. I used to read a lot of books, the autobiography of a Yogi, I remember, one of my earliest influences into Yoga and spirituality”.

“Now when I revisit my story, I remember my childhood, my youth, my whole career, so if I met my childhood Sonu Nigam, I would tell him, wherever the story is going, let it go. This song, this story is a gift from me to the people who have loved me, who have always thought good for me. It's a gift for them, it's a gift for me too, for my birthday, and it's the first time I think I'm coming out with a song on my birthday. So where is my story going, I can't wait, nor can I complain”, he added.

