Soniya Bansal on not chasing timelines: 'I believe growth has its own rhythm'

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Actress Soniya Bansal is not someone who believes in chasing timelines or comparing herself to others.

She wants her journey to unfold organically, without rushing milestones, as for her, longevity, self-growth, and inner clarity matter more than ticking boxes.

Soniya believes that growth has its own rhythm.

The 'Bigg Boss Season 17' contestant said, “I’ve never believed that there is a fixed timeline for success. Every individual comes with a different story, different responsibilities, and a different pace. When you start comparing yourself to others, you stop listening to your own journey. I feel it’s far more important to understand where you stand, what you want, and move ahead with clarity rather than pressure.”

Soniya further pointed out that in today's era of social media, it is extremely easy to portray a perfect life, but that is not always the case.

She claimed that real growth takes place in silence while one works on inner strength.

“We live in a time where social media makes it look like everyone has figured everything out, but that’s rarely the truth. I consciously remind myself that growth doesn’t have to be loud or visible all the time. Real growth happens quietly, when you’re learning, unlearning, and becoming stronger from within," Soniya added.

She shared that she does not wish to rush into opportunities just for the sake of being seen and only wants to take up work that excites her, challenges her, and helps her evolve as an artist and also as a person.

Soniya stated, "Organic growth gives you grounding and confidence, and that kind of stability cannot come from instant fame.”

“I trust my journey deeply. I know that consistency, honesty, and patience always find their reward. I’m not competing with anyone else’s timeline or success story. I’m focused on building something meaningful, sustainable, and true to who I am, step by step," she concluded.

