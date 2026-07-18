Sonam Wangchuk's condition being continuously monitored under expert supervision: Delhi Police

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Delhi Police on Saturday said that doctors have assessed the health condition of innovator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and have opined that he is weak due to prolonged fasting and is showing signs of dehydration, while adding that his condition is continuously being monitored.

Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on day 21 of his fast to receive the necessary medical care and treatment. Police personnel reached the protest site in the morning and shifted Wangchuk to the hospital amid sloganeering and protests by fellow activists.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said, "In the morning, as per directions of the Hon'ble High Court as well as a routine daily scheduled check-up, doctors arrived for medical examination of Shri Sonam Wangchuk. There were obstructions caused by some protestors. This created some commotion also."

"Considering the delicate health condition of Sh Wangchuk, on medical advice, he was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and further intervention, as required. Further, doctors have examined and assessed the health condition of Sh. Wangchuk, where they have opined that due to prolonged fasting, he is weak and has signs of dehydration. He is under observation," it added.

"Further tests are being conducted, and his health condition is being continuously monitored under expert supervision," the police added.

Earlier, in its first official statement on his condition, the hospital said, "Sonam Wangchuck was received and admitted at Safdarjung Hospital for required health care at 7.40 a.m. today."

Providing an update on his health, the hospital further stated, "He is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters."

Earlier this week, the High Court directed authorities to conduct daily clinical health assessments of the activist, observing that "the life of any citizen is precious" and instructing the Centre to ensure all necessary medical intervention to safeguard his life.

Meanwhile, innovator and educator Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, said that no oral or IV treatment should be given to her husband without consent from her, his family, and long-term doctors.

Wangchuk launched the hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Wangchuk had also called for a march on July 20, commencing from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House to demand the resignation of Pradhan on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

--IANS

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