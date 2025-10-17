October 17, 2025 3:29 PM हिंदी

Sonam Khan opens up about her ‘secret crush’ on Mithun Chakraborty

Sonam Khan opens up about her ‘secret crush’ on Mithun Chakraborty

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actress Sonam Khan took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she opened up about her childhood ‘secret crush’ on legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty.

Sharing the amusing and sweet memory, she gave a glimpse into her early admiration for the iconic star. On Friday, Sonam took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback image featuring her and Mithun. In the caption, Khan shared a heartfelt and nostalgic memory about working with Mithun Chakraborty. She explained that he was the only co-actor she felt nervous around because she had grown up admiring his work and was completely in awe of him. She revealed that he never knew she secretly had a crush on him, which added to her nervousness.

Sonam also praised his kindness and grace, describing them as unmatched. She wrote, “Once a superstar, always a superstar with a heart of gold. @mithunchakrabortyofficial I signed a movie with Sir before my first film was even released, which was a huge deal for me as a complete newcomer. Thanks to his kindness, no audition was required.”

“He was the only co-actor I was nervous to work with because I was completely in awe of him, having grown up watching his movies. (Sir didn’t ever know, that secretly I had a crush on him which made me more nervous) Sir’s kindness and grace were, and always will be, a class apart. Years later, I met him at the Coimbatore airport when we were both heading to Ooty. Sir invited me for a seven-course lunch at his beautiful hotel, The Monarch. He was the same gracious gentleman I had met at the start of my career. Truly a superstar with a heart of gold. #mithunchakraborty #sonamkhan #aakhrighulammovie #throwbackmemories,” added Sonam Khan.

Work-wise, Sonam has appeared in a string of films, including “Tridev,” “Mitti Aur Sona,” “Kroadh,” “Kodama Simham,” “Ajooba,” “Fateh,” and “Vishwatma.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Kanwar Dhillon reflects on his growth and evolution in television

Kanwar Dhillon reflects on his growth and evolution in television

Women's World Cup: Unchanged Sri Lanka opt to bat against South Africa

Women's World Cup: Unchanged Sri Lanka opt to bat against South Africa

Pooja Ruparel reveals she feels 'immense love' when people still call her “Chutki' from DDLJ

Pooja Ruparel reveals she feels 'immense love' when people still call her “Chutki' from DDLJ

Department of Posts launches medicine delivery service for ex-servicemen

Department of Posts launches medicine delivery service for ex-servicemen

IWAI hands over Haldia Multi-Modal Terminal operations to IRC Natural Resources

IWAI hands over Haldia Multi-Modal Terminal operations to IRC Natural Resources

Rajpal Yadav shares how his wife keeps him spiritually connected with Radha Krishna on her birthday

Rajpal Yadav shares how his wife keeps him spiritually connected with Radha Krishna on her birthday

Adinath Kothare on playing detective: Tough but an extremely interesting character to portray

Adinath Kothare on playing detective: Tough but an extremely interesting character to portray

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaz Badeshah gives humorous twist to Tanya Mittal’s letter from home

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaz Badeshah gives humorous twist to Tanya Mittal’s letter from home

India's industrial and logistics real estate sector grows 28 pc in first 9 months of 2025: Report

India's industrial, logistics real estate sector grows 28 pc in 9 months this year

Manav Kaul to lead Netflix’s intense supernatural drama 'Baramulla'

Manav Kaul to lead Netflix’s intense supernatural drama 'Baramulla'