Sonam Kapoor wishes ‘chachu’ Sanjay Kapoor on 60th birthday

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) As Sanjay Kapoor turned 60 on Friday, Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor wished her “chachu” with a throwback picture.

Sonam took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared an old-grainy picture featuring Sanjay and the actress smiling at the camera as they posed for a picture.

For the caption, Sonam wrote: “Happy birthday chachu.”

Sanjay made his acting debut with Prem in 1995 and had his breakthrough with Raja, in the same year. He was then seen in projects such as Sirf Tum, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, The Gone Game, The Fame Game, Shakti: The Power, Luck by Chance, Seetharama Kalyana, Mission Mangal, Merry Christmas, Murder Mubarak.

The actor married reality TV star Maheep Kapoor in December 1997. The couple has two children, daughter Shanaya and son Jahaan. Shanaya is also an actor, who made her debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan in 2025.

The actor’s latest release is Param Sundari directed by Tushar Jalota. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

It follows Param, a North Indian boy from Delhi, who searches for his soulmate through an AI app, which leads him to Sundari, a South Indian girl from Kerala.

Talking about Sonam, she has starred in critically acclaimed movies like "Neerja", "Ranjanaa", "Veere Di Wedding", and "Delhi 6". However, she took a sabbatical from Bollywood after the birth of her son, choosing to focus on family.

She was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. The crime thriller was directed by Shome Makhija. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

Up next, Sonam will be seen in the “Battle of Bittora.” It is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2010 novel of the same name that shares the love story between two upcoming politicians who despite being in love are contesting elections against each other. The drama will be produced under the banner of Anil Kapoor Film, in collaboration with Communication Network.

