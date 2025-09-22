Sonam Kapoor pays tribute to the rich Rajasthan culture through her latest outfit

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor can carry any look with utmost grace and has been a constant inspiration for fashion mongers.

Her most recent ensemble is a tribute to the rich culture of Rajasthan. She looked mesmerizing in a white dress, accompanied by a matching drape, which had the Great Indian Bustard, known as Godawan, embroidered on it.

She completed her outfit of the day with black stilettos and a black stone necklace, along with matching earrings.

For the hairstyle, Sonam half-tied those long tresses, with her makeup having a brownish tone.

Sonam's latest Instagram post included a couple of photographs from the evening to remember.

"From the front row at @erdem for London Fashion Week to a night of celebration - celebrating the rise of the Godawan, from 100 to 173 and Rajasthan’s roots. Grateful to be part of a story where craft, culture and conservation come together," the 'Neerja' actress wrote in the caption.

Appreciating the diva for her latest choice of attire, one of the Insta users wrote, "Your smile is my favourite thing in these 13 slides aww", along with a red heart emoji.

Another one penned, "Fashion icon for a cause".

The third comment said, "This will definitely be my favourite", followed by a red heart emoji.

"Beauty with style and grace," a netizen shared.

On Thursday, Sonam, who is married to businessman Anand Ahuja, revealed what, according to her, a marriage is all about.

Sonam took to the stories section of her Instagram, and posted a quote that read, "Marriage is telling your spouse, "I didn't sleep well" and then your spouse turning it into a competition of who is the MOST tired and who has more reason to be."

Tagging her husband Anand, she added, "I will always win", along with a laughing with tears emoji.

--IANS

pm/