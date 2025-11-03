Sonali Kulkarni embarks on a 3-day biking expedition to reconnect with herself on her birthday

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Sonali Kulkarni chose a unique way to celebrate her birthday this year by fulfilling a long-cherished dream.

Taking a short break from her busy schedule, the ‘Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai’ actress set out on a three-day biking expedition, describing it as a journey to reconnect with herself and embrace the joy of freedom on the open road. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonali shared a series of her photos riding a bike. The images also feature her striking different poses while sitting on the bike.

For the caption, Kulkarni wrote, “This is how my birthday is looking..Living my dream Biking 3day expedition.. Taking some time off to reconnect with myself - Much needed! Thanks so much for your best wishes and love everyone Much love right back to you all Please pardon if I miss answering /replying..#biking #bikeexpedition #birthdayspecial #adventure.”

Speaking of her work front, the National Film Award winning actress has appeared in over 70 films, spanning both mainstream and experimental cinema, as well as a few international projects.

Sonali began her acting journey with the Hindi film “Cheluvi” and soon made her Marathi debut with Mukta. Her performances in “Doghi,” “Daayraa,” and “Gharabaher” earned her widespread critical acclaim. Over the years, she became a familiar face in Hindi cinema with notable roles in “Mission Kashmir,” “Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar,” “Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya,” “Dil Chahta Hai,” “Taxi No. 9211,” and “Singham.”

In a past interview with IANS, Sonali Kulkarni reflected on her recent projects, sharing insights into the differences and similarities she has noticed while working across them. She highlighted how each project brings its own challenges and learning experiences.

“More than differences, I notice similarities. As an actor, I feel grateful that I am doing so much work and receiving so much feedback from the audience. I don’t like to boast about compliments, as it might sound selfish, but I do get very positive responses.”

