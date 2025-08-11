Sonali Bendre's son Ranveer turns 20: 'No matter how tall you get, you’ll always be my little one'

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre and her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl's son, Ranveer Behl, has turned 20 years old on Monday.

Wishing her son, the 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' actress dropped some rare and adorable photos of Ranveer on her official Instagram handle.

"No matter how tall you get, you’ll always be my little one ...Happy birthday Rann!," Sonali penned on the photo-sharing app.

Veteran actor, Anupam Kher, also wished him in the comment section with the following words, "Happy Birthday! Wishing you long and healthy life."

Raveena Tandon penned, "Happy happy Birthday !"

Farah Khan shared, "Awwww happy birthday big boy".

Several other celebs such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Manisha Koirala, Namrata Shirodkar, and Sussanne Khan liked Sonali's post.

Sonali and Goldie even hosted a birthday bash for their son at their Mumbai residence last night, which was attended by their close friends.

For the unversed, Sonali first met Goldie, son of director Ramesh Behl, on the sets of her 1994 film "Naaraaz."

The couple tied the knot on November 12, 2002, in Mumbai. In 2005, the couple was blessed with a son.

Meanwhile, Sonali recently shared her views on the dramatic shift in relationships and society after the emergence of the internet.

She pointed out how generational changes are taking place at a much faster pace in recent times, redefining the way people connect and interact.

Speaking with IANS, Sonali shared: “The change is huge! In our time, a generation would change every 20–25 years. Now it feels like it changes every three years. Everything has turned upside down. The internet has transformed how people live and connect.”

Talking about the younger generation’s fast-paced approach to love, marriage, and divorce, she added that giving advice to today’s youth is often pointless, as they feel they already know everything. “I don’t think anyone can really advise youngsters, and those who try usually fail (smiles). They believe they know everything. They have Google, ChatGPT—every answer is at their fingertips," Sonali concluded.

