Sonali Bendre returns with season 2 of ‘The Happy Pawdcast’ with stellar line-up

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre is returning with her podcast ‘The Happy Pawdcast’ for its 2nd season. The new season promises a stellar line-up of guests.

The show, hosted by Sonali Bendre and Icy Behl, continues to celebrate the joy, warmth, and lessons that come from sharing our lives with pets.

This season expands the format with a dynamic mix of guests featuring celebrity pet parents and pet experts. The line-up includes Amala Akkineni, Rohan Joshi, Remo D’Souza, Diana Penty, Kubbra Sait, Karan Wahi, Tusshar Kapoor, among others, each bringing their personal stories of love, laughter, and learning with their pets.

Talking about the new season of the series, Sonali Bendre said in a statement, “The response to Season 1 was heartwarming and I’m thrilled to return with another season of ‘The Happy Pawdcast’. Every episode is a reminder that our pets don’t just share our homes they teach us compassion, patience and unconditional love. This journey has been as much about learning from them as it has been about celebrating them”.

The new season continues to blend celebrity candour with expert insights, offering both lighthearted conversations and valuable takeaways.

“With new guests, deeper conversations, and Icy by my side, this season is all about spreading joy, awareness, and a deeper understanding of the beautiful bond we share with our pets”, she added.

The series is dedicated to everything that makes pets and their parents happy. With conversations that are heartfelt, humorous, and highly informative, the show bridges the world of entertainment and empathy offering insights for pet parents, animal lovers, and everyone who believes in the bond between humans and their furry friends.

Adding to the announcement, Megha H Desai, Head, Marketing & Branded Content, Rose Audio Visuals, said, “The Happy Pawdcast is one of our most loved shows, and the response we got in Season 1 just deepened our commitment to creating content that not only puts a smile on your face but also inspires, informs, and uplifts. Through this series, we aim to build a stronger, more aware community of pet lovers across India, where empathy for animals translates into real change”.

Produced by RosePod, ‘The Happy Pawdcast’ season 2, is set to release on November 7 on RosePod’s YouTube channel.

