September 29, 2025 12:41 AM हिंदी

Sonakshi Sinha says send help after hubby Zaheer Iqbal goes ‘crazy’

Sonakshi Sinha says send help after hubby Zaheer Iqbal goes ‘crazy’

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Bollywood power couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are known for their goofy videos and strong camaraderie on social media.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the duo posted a fun video on Sunday in which Zaheer is seen playfully teasing Sonakshi with his funny antics. In the clip, the couple is sitting at a restaurant, with Zaheer trying to place his hand on her face while she attempts to drink water. Laughing, Sonakshi tells Zaheer, “You are crazy.” Sharing this video, the ‘Akira’ actress wrote, “Send help.” In the video, the ‘Notebook’ actor, dressed in a blue T-shirt, records the moment while looking into the camera. Judging by Sonakshi’s expressions, it seems like she’s both amused and slightly exasperated by his antics.

A few days ago, the ‘Dabangg’ actress had posted a playful video of Zaheer reading her horoscope. In the clip, the actor, sitting in a car, was seen reading Sonakshi’s horoscope on his phone. Sharing this candid moment, the Heeramandi actress wrote in the caption, “Husband @iamzahero reading my horoscope. I think his week is not going to go so well.”

In the clip, Zaheer was heard reading a description that said, “Laughter, dramatic moments, and constant check-ins. She loved deeply and wanted to be loved out loud in return. She enjoyed long phone calls, thoughtful surprises, heartfelt conversations, constant reassurance, and matching energies—that was the June girl for you.”

Reacting to it, Sonakshi playfully asked, “Why are you so weird?” To this, Zaheer responded with a grin, “Why are you sending me June, girl? I knew you—I knew how June girls were. Lovely.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged vows on June 23, 2024, after being in a relationship for seven years. The couple, who had kept their romance mostly away from the public eye, opted for an intimate wedding ceremony at Sonakshi’s Mumbai residence, attended by close family members and friends.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Drama, skill and nerves of steel: How Tilak Varma led India to Asia Cup triumph

Drama, skill and nerves of steel: How Tilak Varma led India to Asia Cup triumph

‘Veer Hanuman' child actor Veer Sharma & his brother passed away in apartment fire in Kota

'Veer Hanuman' child actor Veer Sharma & his brother passed away in apartment fire in Kota

Gautam Adani pays tribute to Zubeen Garg at late singer's Guwahati residence

Gautam Adani pays tribute to Zubeen Garg at late singer's Guwahati residence

Indian diaspora unites for Viksit Bharat Run in Iceland

Indian diaspora unites for Viksit Bharat Run in Iceland

Families of TN stampede victims share ordeal

Families of TN stampede victims share ordeal

Vanishing silver, Britain's debate and India's drain

Vanishing silver, Britain's debate and India's drain (From the Archives)

Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah shatters Rauf’s stumps, responds with ‘plane drop’ gesture

Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah shatters Rauf’s stumps, responds with ‘plane drop’ gesture

Asia Cup: Kuldeep Yadav takes four as India bowl out Pakistan for 146

Asia Cup: Kuldeep Yadav takes four as India bowl out Pakistan for 146

Mouni Roy drops a cute childhood pic dressed as a Bengali bride on her birthday

Mouni Roy drops a cute childhood pic dressed as a Bengali bride on her birthday

Top Maoist commander Shravan among 3 neutralised in Chhattisgarh encounter

Top Maoist commander Shravan among 3 neutralised in Chhattisgarh encounter