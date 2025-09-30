Sonakshi Batra says her new show ‘Jagadhatri’ mirrors the contradictions women face daily

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Batra has opened up about her new show “Jagadhatri,” and shared how it mirrors the contradictions women face in their everyday lives.

The upcoming fiction show stars Sonakshi in the titular role along with Farman Haider. Speaking about her role, Batra said, “I am so excited to play Jagadhatri; she is not just a character; she is a reflection of the contradictions women live with every day. At home, she is dismissed and unseen, yet when she steps into her identity as Agent JD, she becomes bold and relentless. She represents the silent strength of women who are often underestimated, but who carry within them the power to break every shackle society places on them.”

Farman Haider added, “Shivay is a character who carries a lot of silent pain, but his strength isn’t in fighting his battles alone; it’s in the way he stands by Jagadhatri with unshakable loyalty and quiet courage. I feel he represents the kind of ally every woman deserves, someone who doesn’t overshadow her but amplifies her power.”

Zee TV’s upcoming fiction series “Jagadhatri” captures the same bold spirit. The show follows a young woman who is often ignored and underestimated at home, yet transforms into a fearless undercover agent taking on dangerous criminal forces. Amid her high-stakes missions, she pursues a deeply personal quest: to unravel the mysteries behind her mother’s death and reclaim her true identity in a household that never truly recognized her.

“Jagadhatri” tells a powerful tale of women’s resilience, spotlighting a heroine who battles the unseen struggles faced by women both at home and in the outside world. The show premieres on October 6 airing daily on Zee TV.

Sonakshi Batra recently appeared in the show, “Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha” alongside Fahmaan Khan. The daily soap, which started airing in September last year, aired its last episode on April 20.

--IANS

ps/