Sonakshi Batra is an undercover cop, and a homemaker in ‘Jagadhatri’

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Batra is set to step into a world of duality, as she essays the role of an undercover cop, and a homemaker in the upcoming show 'Jagadhatri'.

At home, the titular character of Jagadhatri is overlooked, subdued, and unloved. But once she steps into her hidden avatar as Agent JD, she transforms into a fearless undercover officer; sharp, relentless, and unstoppable. Her mission is two-fold, to battle the world’s darkest crimes and to uncover the truth behind her mother’s mysterious death, reclaiming her identity in a home that never truly saw her.

Sonakshi brings alive this paradoxical journey, portraying a woman fragile in her family’s eyes yet formidable when she embraces her true self. Jagadhatri is not driven by revenge, but by truth. She represents every woman who is underestimated at home yet rises as a force of nature when the world challenges her worth.

Speaking about her role, Sonakshi Batra said in a statement shared by the makers, “I feel truly honored to play Jagadhatri, a character who reflects the silent strength of countless women, those who may be overlooked within their homes but transform into invincible forces when they embrace their true selves. Bringing alive such a layered and empowering role has been an enriching journey, one that continues to shape me as both an actor and a person. For me, Jagadhatri is not just a show, it’s a powerful statement about resilience, identity, and the unstoppable spirit of women”.

Standing by her side is Farman Haider as Shivay, Jagadhatri’s closest friend. Orphaned at a young age, Shivay masks his pain with charm and wit. Like her, he too has been overlooked, yet through her, he finds meaning. In a role reversal of strength, she becomes his liberator, helping him break free from his own walls. Together, in their secret missions, they become each other’s confidant, ally, and silent pillar of strength, proving that a woman’s fight becomes stronger when true allies walk beside her.

Farman said, “What I love about Shivay is that he doesn’t fight Jagadhatri’s battles for her; he stands beside her, amplifying her strength without ever overshadowing it. He embodies the kind of ally every empowered woman deserves supportive, loyal, and unwavering. As an actor, I enjoy exploring characters with such depth and nuance, and Shivay is just that. I’m proud to be part of a story as powerful and meaningful as ‘Jagadhatri’”.

The show also features the dynamic Sayantani Ghosh as Maya, a media mogul, who rules her empire with discipline and iron will. For Maya, control is survival, and while her family is her top priority, her protectiveness often crosses into dominance.

Sayantani said, “Maya is a very unique and layered character. She’s strong, independent, and a successful businesswoman who firmly believes that power is the only way to survive. There’s a lot of depth to her personality, and I’m truly excited to explore and bring out the many shades of this role. I am sure people will love the story of ‘Jagadhatri’”.

To mark the show's launch, Zee TV honoured the women officers of the Nirbhaya Squad and their families, true examples of duality themselves.

The show is set to premiere on November 10, 2025 on Zee TV.

