Son of 'Mountain Man' fumes over Congress ticket snub, accuses Rahul Gandhi of betrayal

Gaya (Bihar), Oct 22 (IANS) Bhagirath Manjhi, son of the legendary 'Mountain Man' Dashrath Manjhi, has voiced bitter disappointment and accusations of deceit against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after being denied a party ticket for the Barachatti Assembly seat in the upcoming Bihar elections.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Bhagirath recounted how expectations soared following Rahul Gandhi's visit to his modest home in Gehlaur village, Gaya district, a few months ago.

The Congress leader, accompanied by local party workers, spent time with the family, sipped coconut milk, and inspected the iconic road his father single-handedly carved through a mountain over 22 years to connect the isolated village to the nearest town.

"Rahul ji promised me the ticket right there. He said I would contest from Barachatti," Bhagirath alleged, adding that Rahul Gandhi even urged him to view the path his father had forged during a subsequent rally in Patna.

The goodwill gesture extended further; just eight days after the visit, artisans arrived to construct a pucca house for the family, a development widely publicised by Congress as a symbol of Rahul's compassion.

Bhagirath initially expressed gratitude but now views it as mere political theatre.

His hopes dashed when the Grand Alliance – comprising Congress, RJD, and other partners – announced tickets without his name, allotting Barachatti to Tanushree Manjhi instead.

Desperate, Bhagirath travelled to Delhi recently, enduring a four-day stay in the capital to secure the nomination.

"We were told to come to Delhi for the ticket. I waited, but Rahul ji never met us. Everyone else who stayed got theirs; we returned empty-handed," he lamented. "If no ticket, why sit in Delhi? We were thoroughly cheated."

Bhagirath, who switched from JD-U to Congress in June seeking the poll mandate, reserved praise for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He credited Nitish with fulfilling his late father's dreams by building a school, hospital, and road in the village – works left incomplete at Dashrath's death in 2007.

Recalling the bedside promise, Bhagirath said: "Before Baba's (Bhagirath’s father) passing, Nitish ji vowed, 'I will complete your work.' He did."

The snub has deepened his frustration with the opposition. He expressed ire towards Jitan Ram Manjhi, another prominent figure from the community, and lamented the lack of follow-up from Rahul's post-house construction.

"No one came to check our situation after that."

Bhagirath highlighted persistent local woes; unemployment plagues the poor, with no colleges or factories for youth.

As Bihar gears up for polls on November 6 and 11, this rift exposes tensions within the Grand Alliance, potentially alienating Dalit voters in the Scheduled Caste-reserved Barachatti.

"We trusted Rahul Gandhi because he came home. Now, the one who desires votes will win them," Bhagirath concluded defiantly. Congress has yet to respond to the allegations.

Dasharath Samadhi built in memory of Dasharath Manjhi, also known as Mountain Man, who lived in Gehlaur village near Gaya, Bihar, India. He carved a path 110 meters long (360 ft), 9.1 meters (30 ft) wide and 7.7 meters (25 ft) deep through a ridge of hills using only hammer and chisel.

After 22 years of operation, Dashrath has shortened the journey between Atri and Wazirganj blocks in Gaya city from 55 km to 15 km. This place is a great picnic spot and hundreds of tourists visit this place for its scenic beauty.

