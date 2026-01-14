Chhattisgarh: Solar power brings light to schools in Maoist-affected Mohla-Manpur

Mohla-Manpur (Chhattisgarh), Jan 14 (IANS) Schools in the Naxal-affected forested regions of Mohla-Manpur, in Chhattisgarh, which had remained in darkness for years, are now glowing with light, thanks to the newly installed solar power plants. This development is providing a fresh direction to education in areas long challenged by insurgency and limited infrastructure.

In the remote forested areas of the district, the impact of development is becoming visible on the ground. Four government schools—Gattepali, Sambalpur Koracha, Bodra, and Gattegahan—were identified as having no electricity facilities until recently. Students in these schools had to study in dark classrooms with minimal resources, and the situation worsened during rainy and winter seasons.

In a coordinated effort between the Education Department and Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency (CREDA), 1.2-kilowatt off-grid solar power plants were installed in all four schools. With the solar systems now operational, classrooms that were once shrouded in darkness are now bright and conducive to learning.

Tulika Prajapati, Collector, Mohla-Manpur, told IANS, “This initiative is a step towards empowering students in the most remote areas. Solar power has not only illuminated classrooms but also brightened the future of children in these regions.” She explained how the solar plant is providing electricity to the four schools, where students are now able to read comfortably.

Students expressed their excitement about the new facilities. Surekha Tekam, a student, said, “Earlier, our school had no electricity, and we used to study in the dark. Now, the government has provided lights and fans, and it feels very good.” Another student, Rudra Pratap Singh, said, “Studying has become much easier and enjoyable with proper lighting in classrooms.” Teachers and staff also welcomed the change.

Teacher Bramha Thakur said, “When I came here, there was no electricity. Thanks to the district administration, lights and fans are now installed. It feels great, and the children are now studying with interest.”

With this solar energy initiative, schools in Mohla-Manpur are now set to provide students a safer, more engaging, and well-lit learning environment, symbolising a new spark of development in the district.

