July 08, 2025 6:37 PM हिंदी

Sohail Khan clinches historic silver medal at Kudo World Cup 2025

Sohail Khan clinches historic silver medal at Kudo World Cup 2025 in Burgas in Bulgaria. Photo credit: Kudo World Cup

Burgas (Bulgaria), July 8 (IANS) India’s Sohail Khan scripted history at the Kudo World Cup 2025 by securing a silver medal in the Men’s -250 P category, registering the nation’s best-ever finish in the senior men’s division at the global event. The prestigious tournament was held in Burgas, Bulgaria and featured participation from top Kudo athletes from around the world.

Hailing from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, Sohail, also known as the “Golden Boy of MP,” performed exceptionally well to earn his place on the podium.

Sohail began his campaign in the Round of 16 against Pakistan’s Abdulla, but advanced via walkover after the opponent failed to meet the weight requirement. In the quarterfinal, Sohail battled hard to secure a narrow 1-0 win over Bulgaria’s Rusev Radoslav.

In the semifinal, Sohail delivered one of his most dominant performances of the tournament, defeating Andzej Voinius of Lithuania by a commanding 4-0 margin. With this win, he secured his spot in the final and guaranteed India at least a silver medal, a first for the country in this category.

In the gold medal bout, Sohail faced a tough challenge against France’s Quentin Miramont. The contest was intense and evenly matched, with neither fighter managing to score a definitive point in the standard two rounds.

As a result, the referee decided to extend the bout to a rare third round, the first time in the entire World Cup that any fight had gone that far. Despite Sohail’s spirited and resilient performance, he eventually fell short by just two points, settling for silver in a historic finale.

Sohail’s success is also a reflection of the strong support system behind him. He is coached by Mohammad Aijaz Khan, with Harikant Tiwari serving as his conditioning coach, Deepak Tiwari as his strength and nutrition coach, and Bhabajeet Choudhary as his striking coach.

This silver medal is the latest addition to Sohail’s decorated career. A former Junior World Cup gold medallist (2017) and a four-time gold medallist in the Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament, Sohail had finished as a quarterfinalist at the 2023 Senior World Championship.

He entered the 2025 World Cup as the 12th seed following his bronze at the Eurasian Cup earlier this year, and has now exceeded expectations by becoming India’s top senior performer at the global level.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Mansukh Mandaviya kicks off Weightlifting League, says ‘Mirabai Chanu is the perfect role model. Photo credit: SAI Media

Mansukh Mandaviya kicks off Weightlifting League, says ‘Mirabai Chanu is the perfect role model’

Kareena Kapoor says 'Sindhi curry forever, ok' as she wished aunty Neetu Kapoor on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor says 'Sindhi curry forever, ok' as she wished aunty Neetu Kapoor on her birthday

Liverpool return to training after Diogo Jota’s demise

Liverpool return to training after Diogo Jota’s demise

Udit Narayan says, ‘Melody is immortal’, all songs from his upcoming project score high on melody

Udit Narayan says, ‘Melody is immortal’, all songs from his upcoming project score high on melody

Deepti Sharma withdraws from The Hundred 2025 to manage workload

Deepti Sharma withdraws from The Hundred 2025 to manage workload

‘Bridgerton’ star Jonathan Bailey says he is available in dating market

‘Bridgerton’ star Jonathan Bailey says he is available in dating market

Smiriti Irani on her comeback as Tulsi Virani: I am a politician, nothing can make me nervous

Smiriti Irani on her comeback as Tulsi Virani: I am a politician, nothing can make me nervous

Kent sign Keith Dudgeon for entire 2026 season. Photo credit: Kent Spitfires/X

Kent sign Keith Dudgeon for entire 2026 season

'Special Ops 2' gets a new release date; To now premiere on July 18th

'Special Ops 2' gets a new release date; To now premiere on July 18th

Armed forces top brass address senior officers, emphasising ‘joint operational planning’

Armed forces top brass address senior officers, emphasising ‘joint operational planning’