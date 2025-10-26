Soha Ali Khan shares moments from her relaxing pool time in Goa with friends

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan recently shared glimpses of her relaxing getaway in Goa, enjoying quality time with her friends.

From poolside moments to carefree fun, her posts capture the joy and camaraderie of the trip, offering a peek into her fun-filled escape with her girl gang. On Sunday, Soha took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of her photos, writing, “Girls just wanna have sun and thankfully we got some in Goa this weekend!.” The first image shows the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress enjoying pool time with her girl gang. In the next, Soha is seen striking a yoga pose while little Inaaya reaches out to touch her hand from the pool. Other photos capture her posing gracefully for the camera in various shots.

A few days ago, Soha, an avid social media user, had given a sneak peek into Diwali décor at her home. Sharing a video, she had written, “Diwali prep can be stressful or it can be fun - if you get everyone involved (except Oreo who kept stealing all the diyas. and especially if you have Ankita our decor fairy for all seasons @fairylights.events #diy #diydiwalidecor #home #family #homedecor.”(sic)

In a heartwarming video, Soha Ali Khan was seen decorating her home with marigold garlands and colorful rangolis, joined by her daughter, Inaya Naomi Kemmu, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, mother-in-law, Jyoti Kemmu, and father-in-law Ravi Kemmu. The video showcased Soha’s hands-on approach to festive preparations, as she placed diyas, arranged fresh flowers, and set up traditional decor throughout her home.

On the professional front, Soha most recently appeared in the horror movie “Chhorii 2,” which was released on April 11, 2025. She portrayed the character of Daasi Maa and shared the screen with Nushrratt Bharuccha. The Vishal Furia’s directorial marked Soha Ali Khan’s comeback to the big screen following a seven-year hiatus.

