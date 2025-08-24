Soha Ali Khan loves reading murder mysteries, romance is her least favourite genre

August 24, 2025 9:39 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan, who released her podcast ‘All About Her’ on streaming medium, is a bookworm. She likes to read murder mysteries in fiction, and if she’s on a plane, and has forgotten her books or literature, she would pretty much read whatever is available on the flight.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotional run of her podcast, and opened up about her reading habits.

She told IANS, “When it comes to fiction, I only like murder mysteries, like somebody has to die and somebody has to solve it. Otherwise, I'm not interested. Romance is my least favorite genre. I'm really not interested in romance”.

She further mentioned, “When it comes to non-fiction, I really like everything because I feel like if properly told, we can learn from any kind of non-fiction. I'm the kind of person who if I'm on a plane, or if I've forgotten to take my iPad or forgot to charge my iPad, or you have no entertainment and you're on a domestic plane, I will read anything. I read that magazine also, I'll read about something bizarre, like something about outer space, quantum physics or something, I may not understand it, and I may read it many times, but I enjoy reading”.

She also has a knack for international relations, and geo-politics, as she said, “And I will read about any subject I feel. But the subjects that I'm really drawn to, I feel our health and fitness, like you said, I also like wildlife and nature. And I also like international relations. I like learning about geopolitical stuff, what's happening in the world, politics, things like that”, she added.

‘All About Her’ is available to stream on YouTube.

