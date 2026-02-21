Soha Ali Khan gives peep into Jeh’s Naruto-themed b’day, calls Kareena Kapoor ‘cool as cucumber’

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan gave a candid peek into the Naruto-themed birthday celebrations of her nephew Jeh, revealing that the cake-cutting ceremony was nothing short of delightful chaos.

Soha took to Instagram to share a string of images from the birthday party. The pictures featured Soha, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Saba Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, several children, and Jeh, who seemed to be at the centre of the cheerful mayhem, even if he wasn’t clearly visible in the frames.

Taking to social media, Soha shared snapshots from the celebration and wrote, “Blink and he’s five. Cake cutting photos have to be chaos. Can see the cake - birthday boy, not so much! (But we could hear him) And through it all is Bebo looking as cool as a cucumber - how??!!”

Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, following a five-year courtship. The couple welcomed their second child, Jehangir Ali Khan, on February 21, 2021. The two had welcomed their first son, Taimur, in 2016.

On the work front, Soha, who is married to actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu, was last seen in the horror drama “Chhorii 2,” where she played an impactful portrayal of Daasi Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a sequel to the 2021 thriller Chhorii.

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, the sequel also featured key performances by Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal, among others. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra, was released on 11 April 2025. She is set to star in the upcoming film Bridge.

Soha started her acting career with the romantic comedy film Dil Maange More in 2004, and is best known for her role in the drama film Rang De Basanti and the romance film Ahista Ahista. In 2017, she authored a book The Perils of Being Moderately Famous.

