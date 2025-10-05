Soha Ali Khan declares 'calories don't count on birthdays' as she losses count of cakes

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan declared that "calories don't count on birthdays" as she lost count of the cakes she enjoyed during her birthday on Saturday.

From cutting cup cakes with her little one, Inaaya, to cutting another proper cake in the gym, to another one with her sister Saba and the gang during lunch, to another one at a fun gathering with friends and family at home, Soha's 47th birthday turned out to be a combination of love, gifts, and smiles.

Sharing the clip of all the cake cuttings on her Insta, Soha captioned the post, "Lost count after cake number five!! Calories don't count on birthdays right? (Cake, Ballon, gift, and smile emoji) #happybirthday #postbirthday."

She further added the "Golden" track by Huntrix in the background.

Before this, Soha treated the netizens with another glimpse from her birthday celebration, which was all about “cake, calm, and a lot of love.”

Taking to her IG, Soha posted a couple of photos featuring her along with her mother Sharmila Tagore, husband Kunal Kemmu, sister Saba, daughter Inaaya, and friends, including Neha Dhupia, among many others.

“Cake, calm, and a lot of love — couldn’t ask for more #happybirthday #gratitude,” she captioned the post.

Wishing her 'baby' on her special day, Soha’s sister Saba penned a lovely note on social media.

Dropping a string of stills of the sister duo with mother Sharmila Tagore, brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, niece Sara Ali Khan, and nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saba penned, "Soha jaan!!! My sister for life. My baby...always. I protect you like a mother. You'll drive me mad..like most daughters (lol).... We'll squabble like sisters! And yet...we also share a unique friendship.”

“My precious proud frustrating Soha bia ,wishing you A VERY Special Happy birthday... lots of love. To alllllll the moments .. old.and new, here's a tribute to U! @sakpataudi," she added.

