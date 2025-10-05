October 05, 2025 8:57 PM हिंदी

Soha Ali Khan declares 'calories don't count on birthdays' as she losses count of cakes

Soha Ali Khan declares 'calories don't count on birthdays' as she losses count of cakes

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan declared that "calories don't count on birthdays" as she lost count of the cakes she enjoyed during her birthday on Saturday.

From cutting cup cakes with her little one, Inaaya, to cutting another proper cake in the gym, to another one with her sister Saba and the gang during lunch, to another one at a fun gathering with friends and family at home, Soha's 47th birthday turned out to be a combination of love, gifts, and smiles.

Sharing the clip of all the cake cuttings on her Insta, Soha captioned the post, "Lost count after cake number five!! Calories don't count on birthdays right? (Cake, Ballon, gift, and smile emoji) #happybirthday #postbirthday."

She further added the "Golden" track by Huntrix in the background.

Before this, Soha treated the netizens with another glimpse from her birthday celebration, which was all about “cake, calm, and a lot of love.”

Taking to her IG, Soha posted a couple of photos featuring her along with her mother Sharmila Tagore, husband Kunal Kemmu, sister Saba, daughter Inaaya, and friends, including Neha Dhupia, among many others.

“Cake, calm, and a lot of love — couldn’t ask for more #happybirthday #gratitude,” she captioned the post.

Wishing her 'baby' on her special day, Soha’s sister Saba penned a lovely note on social media.

Dropping a string of stills of the sister duo with mother Sharmila Tagore, brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, niece Sara Ali Khan, and nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saba penned, "Soha jaan!!! My sister for life. My baby...always. I protect you like a mother. You'll drive me mad..like most daughters (lol).... We'll squabble like sisters! And yet...we also share a unique friendship.”

“My precious proud frustrating Soha bia ,wishing you A VERY Special Happy birthday... lots of love. To alllllll the moments .. old.and new, here's a tribute to U! @sakpataudi," she added.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

People’s Plan Campaign paves the way for more responsive, empowered Panchayats

People’s Plan Campaign paves the way for more responsive, empowered Panchayats

Unusual scenes in Colombo as Pakistan's Muneeba Ali is run out in bizarre fashion against India in a league match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Colombo on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Women’s World Cup: Unusual scenes in Colombo as Pakistan's Muneeba Ali is run out in bizarre fashion

Anshula Kapoor calls her Gor Dhana "A fairy tale come true'

Anshula Kapoor calls her Gor Dhana "A fairy tale come true'

Europe weakened its position in future negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme: Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi

'Europe weakened its position in future negotiations on Iran's n-programme'

Amit Panghal, Vishwanath, Husamuddin in semifinals; Manju Rani, Ankushita, Arundhati, Priya and Parveen reach the finals of the BFI Cup 2025 in Chennai on Sunday. Photo credit: BFI file photo

BFI Cup 2025: Amit Panghal, Vishwanath, Husamuddin in semis; Manju Rani, Ankushita, Arundhati, Priya and Parveen reach finals

Bihar: Bagaha's Reema Devi becomes self-reliant under Jeevika Didi scheme

Bihar: Bagaha's Reema Devi becomes self-reliant under Jeevika Didi scheme

Soha Ali Khan declares 'calories don't count on birthdays' as she losses count of cakes

Soha Ali Khan declares 'calories don't count on birthdays' as she losses count of cakes

247 a fighting total, pitch and conditions will suit our bowlers, says Jemimah Rodrigues in the mid-innings break during the match against Pakistan in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Colombo on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Women’s World Cup: 247 a fighting total, pitch and conditions will suit our bowlers, says Jemimah

The Machinery of Empire: An Indian perspective on the recall of cadets and writers (From the Archives)

The Machinery of Empire: An Indian perspective on the recall of cadets and writers (From the Archives)

B'desh reports 9 more fatalities due to dengue; death toll in 2025 rises to 212

B'desh reports 9 more fatalities due to dengue; death toll in 2025 rises to 212