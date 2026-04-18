Smriti Irani offers prayers at Baba Vishwanath temple in Kashi

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Television superstar turned politician Smriti Irani recently visited the holy shrine of Baba Vishwanath at Kashi situated in the Uttar Pradesh state of India.

The actress shared a few pictures of herself immersed in prayers and also from the vicinity of the temple, on her social media account.

She wrote, “Om Namah Parvati Pateh, Har Har Mahadev!!! #kashi #babavishwanath.”

In the pictures, Smriti Irani was seen offering prayers, dressed in a maroon saree with traditional motifs.

She was seen adorning herself with marigold garlands and a tilak on her forehead. In one picture, Smriti is seen bowing down with folded hands near the Shivling.

Another picture captures her standing outside the temple premises with folded hands, with the temple at her background.

The actress turned politician is usually seen sneaking out time from her busy schedule to visit holy and spiritual places.

Talking about Smriti Irani, the actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than 25 years.

She rose to fame with her stint as Tulsi Virani in the super hit television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that first aired in July 2000.

The actress was loved for a character portrayal as Tulsi and also for her on-screen pairing with Mihir aka Amar Upadhyay, that went on to become one of the most beloved reel life pairing of television.

With her stint as Tulsi for over 8 years on television, Smriti Irani went on to become one of the highest paid actresses of that time.

The actress is currently seen on the reprise version of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, that went on air in August 2025.

–IANS

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