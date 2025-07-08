Smriti Irani: Families paused their lives to watch ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ together

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actress and politician Smriti Irani, who is returning to her role of Tulsi Virani in the reboot of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, has spoken up on the impact of the show which became a pop-culture phenomenon, and ruled the Indian television in its prime.

She said that her character and the show have stood the test of time, and have made a place for themselves in the hearts of millions of Indians.

Talking about the show, she said, “When I first stepped into Tulsi’s world, I couldn’t have imagined how far her story would travel—not just into living rooms, but into the hearts of millions across India. Tulsi wasn’t just a character. She became a daughter, a mother, a friend—and, for many, a reflection of their own strength, sacrifice, and conviction”.

In the early 2000s, without hashtags or social media, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ didn’t just trend, it became tradition.

She further mentioned, “It broke every metric of success not through numbers alone, but through emotion. Families paused their lives to watch it together. Debates, laughter, and tears flowed around one name, Tulsi. Even when she left the screen, Tulsi never truly left the audience. Strangers continued to meet me not as Smriti, but as Tulsi, because she lived on in memories, rituals, and homes. That kind of legacy isn’t scripted. It’s received, with folded hands and a grateful heart”.

“And now, years later, life comes full circle—not to recreate the past, but to rekindle an emotion that never truly faded. Tulsi returns not just as a character, but as a feeling. A memory. A connection that stood the test of time. In an age where stories travel fast but meaning is fleeting, this return is an invitation—to pause, to remember, and to feel. Once again”, she added.

