SLI will build awareness, talent and new fan base for shooting: Heena Sidhu

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Former world No. 1 pistol shooter Heena Sidhu has expressed her delight at the Shooting League of India (SLI), saying it will not only elevate the profile of the sport in India but also provide young shooters with a valuable platform to showcase their talent.

The inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India has been allocated a window by ISSF between November 20 and December 2. The tournament will take place at Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

"Finally, we are going to get what we deserve. So many sports have started their leagues, I felt it was time for shooting to enter this space,” Heena said.

Talking about the technical side of the sport, Heena explained, “The biggest challenge in shooting is that it’s all about micro-movements, which spectators can’t always see. From the outside, it may look like shooters are just standing still, but in reality, there’s constant movement - especially under pressure.

"With tools like SCATT, body sensors or cameras, we can showcase these details and help fans understand how a 9 or 10 is the result of preparation and movement. That kind of education will make the sport far more engaging.”

She added, “SCATT uses laser technology to track the pistol’s path - from the 8th ring to the 9th and finally into the 10th. Under stress, the increased movement becomes visible and can even be linked to heart rate or brain activity. It’s a great way to show fans what’s really happening inside the shooter.”

The league will include mixed team events across pistol (10m, 25m), rifle (10m, 50m 3p), and shotgun (Trap & Skeet) categories. Shooters will be grouped into four tiers - Elite Champions, World Elite, National Champions and Junior & Youth Champions - ensuring a dynamic blend of experience and emerging talent.

The Arjuna awardee also highlighted how shooting builds mental strength, saying, “Shooting is unlike any other sport. It may look still, but every shot is different because the variable is always the athlete. It tests human psychology - how you handle stress, respond to your last shot, balance aggression with calmness. There’s something in it for everyone.”

Heena believes that telecasts will be key to attracting more fans and helping them connect with the sport. “Fan engagement has always been a challenge because people couldn’t see what was happening inside a shooter’s mind. The more matches we showcase on TV, OTT or YouTube, the more awareness and interest it will create - just like cricket, exposure will drive engagement.”

“For the first time, Indian audiences will get to watch us regularly at home. Earlier, they only saw us at World Cups or the Olympics. Now, I’m eager to see how fans respond - not just to the stars, but to the sport of shooting itself,” she concluded.

